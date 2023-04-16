TRAVERSE CITY — More northern Michiganders could be able to find work following a state law which automatically sets aside certain criminal convictions, regional proponents say.
The Clean Slate Initiative, passed in 2020, overhauled Michigan’s conviction expungement process. Most portions of the law commenced two years ago, but the final element was a new system, now in place, to automatically clear the records of many of those who are eligible. That system launched Tuesday.
Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders had old criminal convictions virtually wiped clear from their records this week, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.
From the start, the law has been intended for those who have relatively few or minor offenses that are years old. It generally excludes recent or habitual offenders, as well as those guilty of the most severe crimes.
“These are people that have gotten their lives together, stayed out of trouble and have earned their second chances,” said John Cooper, CEO of Safe & Just Michigan, an advocacy group that played a significant role in ushering the new laws into existence.
As of April 2021, most parts of the Clean Slate law were already in effect, but the expungement process still had to take place manually.
Those earlier sections of the law expanded the number and the types of offenses that could be expunged — or “set aside” — and shortened wait times before an expungement could be requested. Multiple offenses that occurred within one 24-hour period could also now be considered one conviction for the purposes of expungement.
“We’ve had people that literally had one shoplifting offense, and it was years ago — and they still had to deal with that offense, that baggage,” said Rorie Lewis, Clean Slate navigator for Networks Northwest.
Her position was one of several that the legislature helped fund at Michigan Works sites throughout the state to help guide people through the petition process after April 2021. During that time, Networks Northwest hosted several expungement fairs in the region to explain the ins and outs of the law.
‘An algebra problem’
Michigan has had expungement laws on its books since the 1960s, with a few amendments passed in the intervening decades. But the parameters were very narrow. What’s more, even if you were among the relatively small percentage of people whom the law applied to, the barriers to entry were significant, Cooper said.
You would need to go to court multiple times over the course of several months, interact with four or five different state agencies, get fingerprints, get certified records, get a background check and pay the associated fees, Cooper said.
In short, “it ended up being a process that didn’t really work for most people,” he said.
The final decision requires a ruling from a judge, barring any objections from prosecutors or victims.
That sometimes meant appearing before the same judge who convicted you in the first place, especially in smaller northern Michigan communities, Lewis said.
“For some people, psychologically, that was really a struggle for them to have to go through that again,” she said.
A 2019 study showed only about 6.5 percent of those eligible saw the process through to the end.
It wasn’t “scalable,” Cooper said.
After April 2021, when the scope of those laws widened, more people were submitting petitions than ever, he said. In some ways, the new rules streamlined the procedure, but in others they made the eligibility requirements more complicated.
“If someone only has one or two convictions, it’s a lot easier to figure out if they qualify,” said Anna Fiorvento, a Traverse City lawyer who works with Networks Northwest on expungement cases. “But if they have a lot of convictions, that begins to feel a little like an algebra problem.”
Part of the reason the “automatic” portion of the law was included in the first place, was to address the bureaucratic backlog that would inevitably result from the new rules, Cooper said.
Generally, the most straightforward cases could be identified via a computer algorithm, while the more complex cases would still have to go through the established method. That computer algorithm is running through the Michigan State Police Department’s criminal database, and then informing the respective local courts which records are to be manually expunged, according to information from the attorney general’s website.
The files aren’t actually removed from any systems — simply sealed from public record, Fiorvento said.
Citizens aren’t notified if their convictions have been expunged, said Attorney General Dana Nessel.
The best way to find out the status of a conviction is via the state’s Internet Criminal History Access Tool — which comes with a $10 fee.
Misdemeanors can be expunged automatically after seven years. People become ineligible for automatic expungement if they have more than four slightly higher-level misdemeanors — those punishable by 93 days in prison or more.
Felonies can be expunged automatically after 10 years, as long as the individual has no more than two convictions.
That’s all contingent on certain requirements — for example, the individual can’t have any current pending charges.
Traverse City attorney Paul Jarboe saw an influx of clients seeking expungements in the two years between the passage of the Clean Slate Initiative and the automatic expungement process this week.
Some people might still choose to have their convictions cleared manually if they’re ineligible for automatic expungement, or if they want their records cleared more quickly, he said. People may become eligible for manual expungement between five to seven years, as opposed to the 7-10 year timeline for automatic expungement.
Numerous offenses are not eligible for expungement altogether: assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct; human trafficking; operating while intoxicated; terrorism related crimes; and many others.
Private reform; public welfare
When a person seeks expungement of their criminal record manually, judges consider two factors, Fiorvento said. Have they reformed, and would the expungement serve the public welfare?
In her experience, applicants are overwhelmingly successful in demonstrating that.
Most of the time, judges are “thrilled” to see someone has turned their life around. In some cases, the judges even remember sentencing the individuals a decade or more ago, and are able to remark on the way they’ve turned their life around, Fiorvento said
“I’ve been handling criminal cases for 40 years now,” Jarboe said. “Seeing the judges that handle criminal cases [and] handle expungements — that is really one of their best days … because I think the judges truly have a good understanding of what weight a conviction carries.”
An expungement can make it easier for an individual to find housing, take out student loans, or find a new career, he said.
“To me it’s the equivalent of someone in their 50s or 60s finally going back and getting their high school diploma. … It’s a huge burden removed,” he said.
A 2019 study showed people were able to obtain on average 25 percent better wages after an expungement. They also received roughly 63 percent more callbacks on job applications, according to another study cited in that paper.
Other benefits are purely emotional.
“For some of them, you can tell how it’s just so healing, because I see a lot of folks who have never fully forgiven themselves,” Fiorvento said. “And so I think that there’s almost a therapeutic component sometimes for folks, which is great to see.”
And, while an expungement can have a profound effect on a person’s individual life, the benefit to the community can be just as great, she said.
“The number one issue that I’ve seen there from applicants is they don’t really give themselves enough credit on how it’s going to benefit everyone,” she said.
Some of her clients have gone on to become teachers, to be the “guidance to young people that they wish they had when they were younger.”
Especially in areas like northern Michigan, where nearly every industry is in high demand for labor, adding another person to the workforce offers a huge public good, she said.
“There’s a million and one things that can really go to that public welfare component, when you think about it,” she said. “What are the ripple effects in the community as a whole and the benefit of the community as a whole?”
Unanswered questions
Still, even the proponents of the Clean Slate Initiative say there are aspects that remain untested.
Michigan is the third state to institute any kind of automatic expungement process.
Meanwhile, the new rules mean many of the qualifications for expungement are fuzzier than ever. Some have already begun talking about future amendments to simplify the language and process further, Cooper said.
“As situations arise, we’ll have to get legislative fixes,” Nessel said in Traverse City on Friday.
Lt. Derrick Carroll, public engagement officer for MSP, said many people called in to the state police with a similar question: Would the overturned convictions allow some individuals to buy firearms, after having previously been unable to due to their criminal history?
The answer is yes, he said, although he wasn’t able to cite just how many.
In an opinion piece Thursday, Kyle Melinn of Capital News Service raised concerns over the law’s repercussions on freedom of information and the public’s right to know.
“It’s sad that a law needed to be created for people to give their fellow humans a second chance,” he said.
Even after MSP sets aside a record in their logs, it then falls to the local courts to make sure their files follow suit.
“[At] a lot of these rural courts, the clerks are already overworked enough,” Fiorvento said. “They don’t need another thing on their plates.”
The day the automatic expungement went into effect, the 86th District Court halted the ability to search for criminal records on the courts website until staff members were able to update the system. That meant people couldn’t make payments on criminal cases via the website, either.
“With every package of laws there are unintended consequences that nobody would ever think of — until it’s put into practice,” Nessel said, when asked if the state would be providing any assistance to local clerks.
The attorney general’s office website also includes a list of frequently asked questions regarding expungement. In one entry, the office addresses the question of what happens if a case is erroneously set aside.
In that case it would be up to the court to reinstate the conviction “on its own motion,” according to the attorney general’s office.
“As good intentioned as they may or may not be, [legislators] don’t think of everything,” Jarboe said. “And so when those new rules hit the real world, which is where I’m in, and our clients are in, there are unanswered questions.”
