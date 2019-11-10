TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Interdiction Team members arrested two people after pulling them over and finding drugs in the car they were driving, according to a release.
Deputies pulled the 36-year-old Interlochen man and 35-year-old Traverse City woman over near Chum's Corner on Friday while acting on tips they were in a vehicle suspected to be involved in drug distribution, according to the release. They found 58 grams of methamphetamine and 3 grams of suspected heroin, then discovered the vehicle was reported stolen in Kalamazoo on Nov. 1.
Information from the traffic stop led deputies to an area hotel room where the two were staying, according to the release. Inside was a small amount of methamphetamine, live ammunition and firearms components, plus evidence of drug distribution.
Both the man and woman had outstanding warrants, and deputies also arrested the man on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and more, according to the release.
Assisting were Traverse Narcotics Team members, and the Sheriff's Office's new K-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.