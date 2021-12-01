CENTRAL LAKE — Authorities determined a cause of death but still haven’t been able to positively identify the victim of a deadly camper fire near Central Lake.
An autopsy showed the victim died of smoke inhalation, according to a statement from the Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean. But the body was too badly burned to identify using dental records. A forensic team at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids is considering other means to identify the victim.
Oil lamps appear to have started the fire although the cause remains under investigation, according to the release. Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 6:25 a.m. Saturday.
Someone near the area initially called in the fire to Michigan State Police’s Gaylord dispatch, as previously reported. It happened near Central Lake.
Bean wrote his office will release the victim’s name or any additional information as it comes in.
