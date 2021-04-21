TRAVERSE CITY — A Garfield Township man faces criminal charges following a recent crash on U.S. 31 that left one person dead and another seriously injured, court records show.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s investigators reported witnesses saw Phillip Paul Simerson, 20, recklessly driving April 12 near the highway’s intersection with Franke Road — as fast as 85 mph, and rapidly changing lanes in a 45 mph zone — before crashing into a SUV that crossed his path to turn into a business.
The wreck killed Janice Faye Freeman, 73, and left William John Freeman, 78, seriously injured, court records show.
Simerson was arraigned Monday by 86th District Court Magistrate Tammi Rodgers on two felony counts: reckless driving causing death, and reckless driving causing serious injury.
The crash stemmed from the second alleged reckless driving incident within eight days for the defendant.
Sheriff’s deputies said Simerson had previously been investigated in a separate reckless driving complaint on April 5, one week prior to the crash, according to a probable cause affidavit on file with the court.
Court officials said public defender Janet Mistele, a Traverse City-based lawyer, will represent Simerson. He is scheduled to have a probable cause conference by May 3 and a preliminary hearing on May 10.
Mistele could not be reached for comment on the case.
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg confirmed her office received the investigative reports and evidence this week. Assistant Prosecutor Kit Tholen signed Simerson’s arrest warrant Saturday.
Rodgers set Simerson’s bond at $50,000 and ordered him not to consume any drugs or alcohol. He also must not drive any automobiles, court records show.
A bail bonding company posted Simerson’s bond on Tuesday and he was released from Grand Traverse County Jail.
Authorities said the woman killed in the incident was from Empire, and died at Munson Medical Center the day after the wreck. The SUV driver suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, records show.
Simerson also was taken to the Traverse City hospital that day for minor injuries, as previously reported.
A witness told deputies the SUV the Freemans were in would have had enough time to safely turn into the business in front of him, but Simerson’s pickup truck quickly changed lanes and was traveling much faster, according to a probable cause affidavit on file with 86th District Court.
The crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. and data collected under a search warrant from the computer in Simerson’s vehicle showed it was traveling at 85 mph one second before impact, court records show.
Simerson at the time of the crash had been out of jail on bond stemming from two unrelated malicious destruction of property charges, court records show.
