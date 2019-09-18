TRAVERSE CITY — A man attempted to pass off a beat-up, fake $100 bill as real when he tried to buy a 99-cent drink.
Grand Traverse County sheriff's deputies were called to the Shell gas station on U.S. 31 near Chum's Corner just before 1 a.m. Wednesday after the clerk spotted the counterfeit $100 bill and denied the man service, Capt. Randy Fewless said. The man left before law enforcement arrived, but the clerk held onto the bogus bill and turned it over to the deputies.
The font of the serial number on the front was different from that used on actual currency, and the bill failed the "pen test," which determines if the money is made from the same material as real bills, Fewless said. If those were not enough of a giveaway to the bill's inauthenticity, the words "PLAY MONEY" appeared on the back.
Fewless said this bill is not tied to the string of counterfeit $100 bills that popped up earlier this year and affected businesses across the county and northern Michigan. The first was spotted at a flower shop and then a gas station in February, which caught the attention of the Traverse City Police Department. Most of the bogus bills sported pink Chinese writing stamped on either the front or back, and workers found them in tills and bank deposits.
More than a dozen area businesses found the fake money before GT deputies tied a suspect to their bogus $100 bill investigation after the man’s probation officer found several counterfeit bills sitting in his Traverse City apartment.
In a separate case, deputies suspected a woman went to 12 Garfield Township retailers and used at least 12 fake $100 bills.
Even more bills popped up further north.
Charlevoix County sheriff’s deputies found $8,700 worth of identical fake bills at a Chandler Township home Feb. 26. Someone else used a fake $100 bill at Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital in December, Sheriff Chuck Vondra said. A Boyne Falls Public School teacher found a student with another fake bill in February, he said.
Deputies are trying to get video surveillance footage of the current incident and are working on releasing a description of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.