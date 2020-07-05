INTERLOCHEN — Rescue teams continued their search of Green Lake after a 78-year-old man was reported missing Saturday.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Clark said a call came in to 911 dispatch at 10:15 p.m. The caller reported her boyfriend was not at home after he tried to swim to shore from their pontoon boat.
Clark said the 78-year-old is "an avid swimmer" and attempted to swim back after the pontoon boat had mechanical problems. The man's plan, Clark said, was to get his other boat and tow the pontoon boat back to shore.
The woman lost sight of the man after a short while, Clark said, and was then towed back to shore by someone else "an hour or two later." When the woman reached shore and found the man was not home, she called 911.
Officials from the sheriff's department, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Green Lake Township Fire Department and EMS searched for the man until after midnight. Crews continued the search Sunday.
Clark declined to comment on if the man is presumed dead. The man's name is not being released at this time, Clark said, as family members are still being notified.
"If we don't find him today, we'll be back out tomorrow," Clark said.
Follow www.Record-Eagle.com for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.