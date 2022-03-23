TRAVERSE CITY — Construction on planned improvements for one of Traverse City’s busiest thoroughfares can’t begin without the city’s approval.
That’s the opinion of attorneys JoEllen Shortley and Debra Walling, who analyzed a 1947 agreement between the city and the state Department of Highways to relocate highways U.S. 31, M-22 and M-37 to a shared trunkline. They rejected an assertion from the Michigan Department of Transportation — the highway department’s successor — that Public Act 51 made the agreement moot.
But don’t expect a legal battle between the city and state road agency, at least not for now.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said she expects the city and MDOT will keep working together on plans to repave and reconfigure Grandview Parkway from Division Avenue to East Front Street, then East Front Street to Garfield Avenue. It’s the same as when the city and MDOT worked together on past projects involving state roadways in city limits.
“I think that the goal is really to come together on the project and work together as we have been with MDOT toward a project that everybody can be happy with,” she said.
At issue is whether the 75-year-old agreement between the city and state road agency is still in effect, particularly its clause that future improvements can’t go forth without both parties agreeing to them.
Traverse City and state highway department representatives concurred back then to jointly pay for the land, demolition and relocations needed to build the shared trunkline on city, private and railroad property, according to the agreement’s typewritten pages.
Richard Liptak, then MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center’s director, wrote in a 2017 letter that Act 51 doesn’t require the department to get approval from local governments before working on state highways. He cited an opinion from the state Attorney General’s office that the 1947 agreement contradicts Act 51 and, therefore, is unenforceable.
Shortley and Walling wrote that while Act 51 doesn’t require such permission, they found the agreement conforms with the law. The 1951 law giving the state authority over its highways allows for such contracts with local governments.
The city and state highway department made a similar deal shortly after Act 51 took effect to relocate another railroad at a shared cost, Shortley and Walling wrote. Plus, other laws, the state constitution and past court rulings give local governments some authority over state highways in their borders.
Act 51 isn’t retroactive, neither in its wording nor by court precedent, Shortley and Walling wrote. The 1947 agreement contains no expiration date, and the two attorneys didn’t believe the city would be blocked from asserting its rights under the agreement through any of five basic contract estoppel principals — the agreement hasn’t been rescinded or replaced, for example.
“Act 51 provides that agreements such as the 1947 Agreement may be renegotiated by mutual agreement of the parties; but until that happens, Section 16 of the 1947 Agreement, which requires mutual consent of both parties for construction to be undertaken on US-31, M-22, and M-37, remains enforceable,” they wrote.
Trible-Laucht sought the opinion from the two attorneys — both of firm Rosati Schultz Joppich & Amtsbuechler and each with decades of municipal law experience, according to their online biographies.
Commissioners voted 6-0, with Mark Wilson absent, to release the opinion to the public after discussing it behind closed doors for more than an hour Monday. They adjourned without discussing it publicly.
James Lake, a spokesman for MDOT’s North Region, said the department hasn’t reviewed the opinion so it can’t comment on it yet.
“However, we intend to continue to work cooperatively with the city, stakeholders, and the community to develop a project design we can move forward with together,” he wrote in an email.
As is, the department needs the city’s OK on a handful of items to move forward anyway, including detour route agreements, underground city utilities set to be replaced and temporary impacts to city property along the highway, Lake added.
The opinion lands amid criticism of the design MDOT has so far for the two-year, $19 million project set to start in 2023, as previously reported.
Bob Otwell, a civil engineer and former city planning commissioner, is among the critics. He was glad the outside attorneys reached the conclusions they did, he said.
Now, Otwell wants the city to seek another outside opinion, this time from a highway engineer, he said. Instead of a design he believes is aimed at carrying more, faster traffic, he wants the opposite. It’s especially important in the face of climate change — transportation is the top source of greenhouse gases, he said.
“This is going to be here for 50 years, we should make sure we do it right, and I guess I feel and I think others feel, that this isn’t quite right yet,” he said.
When asked what discussions or actions the city commission may make next in regards to the opinion, Trible-Laucht said they’ve only decided to release it to the public at this point. She agreed that any future action or decision to revisit it is up to them.
Whatever that next step or conversation might be, they’re not saying yet.
Commissioner Tim Werner, whose questions helped spur other leaders to seek the outside opinion, referred a request for comment on it to Trible-Laucht. So too did Mayor Richard Lewis, who put the question of whether to seek the opinion to commissioners on Feb. 7.
They voted that day to authorize Trible-Laucht to seek the outside opinion for not more than $10,000 — she hasn’t received the final bill but anticipates it’ll cost far less, she said.
