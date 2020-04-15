TRAVERSE CITY — The state’s Attorney General’s office will decide whether former Jail Administrator Todd Ritter will face criminal charges, a spokesperson said Monday.
“The Michigan Department of Attorney General has taken the assignment as the Special Prosecuting Attorney in the Ritter case,” Kelly Rossman-McKinney said in an email to the Record-Eagle.
The case was recently assigned to an unnamed attorney within the department, Rossman-McKinney said. The AG’s office chose to keep the case for review, rather than ask a county prosecutor to accept the assignment.
“I think its good,” said Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg in a phone interview Monday. “It needs to have independence. I feel there can’t be even an appearance of impropriety.”
Moeggenberg filed a petition with the attorney general’s office March 10, the Record Eagle previously reported.
A spokesperson from the state Attorney General’s office said March 13 they’d received the petition.
“It will be granted and if no prosecutor from any neighboring county picks it up, the AG’s office would handle it ourselves,” Ryan Jarvi said.
But Rossman-McKinney said Monday the Attorney General’s office did not keep the case by default, but rather chose to keep it for review within the department. Moeggenberg said she has turned over an investigative file that is more than 5 inches thick.
“Right now, with all of the Governor’s executive orders, it’s a big ask for the AG’s office to give this file to a county prosecutor,” Moeggenberg said, when asked if she knew why the AG’s office chose to keep the case.
Ritter, who served the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department for decades, left the role through a forced resignation on April 11, 2019, amid accusations of inappropriate conduct with former inmates, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
Capt. Chris Barsheff was appointed as Ritter’s replacement in June.
An internal investigation last spring by Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department officers yielded lewd text messages and photographs of former and current inmates and a long list of other misconducts by Ritter.
Reports also show Ritter often delivered morning coffees and afternoon lunch orders to a former inmate on duty and in uniform. He brought another past inmate on a “work-related” trip to Lansing in August 2017, expensing their $192 dollar room to the taxpayer-funded sheriff’s department, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Ritter, with a 20-plus-year tenure with the department, is also accused of meeting with a former inmate in the county governmental center’s basement, where the couple retreated to a closet for some “intimate touching” while he was on the clock.
The accusations surfaced once Undersheriff Mike Shea took office, the Record-Eagle previously reported, after several corrections officers came forward and disclosed Ritter’s actions to him.
Moeggenberg previously passed the case to Michigan State Police for review.
She said in May, Ritter’s conduct could spur charges of criminal sexual conduct and embezzlement.
In September and again in January, Moeggenberg said she was reviewing the file and interviewing potential witnesses, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
“Part of the delay is because victims don’t want to be named in this case,” Moeggenberg said in January. “They know it’s high profile, and I’ve explained to them that I won’t be releasing their names, but that that isn’t a guarantee their names won’t be made public some other way.”
Moeggenberg said Monday potential witnesses had been informed she was requesting a special prosecutor and now she’d be updating them with the new information about the AG’s office.
The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan lists petitioning the AG for a special prosecutor when there may be a perceived conflict of interest as a best practice.
Sheriff Tom Bensley was reached by phone Tuesday and said he had no comment.
