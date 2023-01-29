GAYLORD — A licensed nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord was arraigned Wednesday on five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony.
The investigation, led by the Attorney General’s office, alleged Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was suspected of altering medication records to hide the fact that certain doses were not accounted for.
“The overwhelming majority of those who provide long-term care in Michigan do so with integrity and respect for their important role,” said Nessel in a press release. “But when there is a serious breach in the responsibility entrusted to them, there are consequences.”
According to the release, Medilodge reported Porter’s conduct to the Gaylord Police Department last August. Police Chief Frank Claeys said the case was handed over to the AG’s office shortly after.
Porter was arraigned in 87A District Court in Otsego County on Jan. 25 before Judge Michael Cooper and was released on a $5,000 bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.
The Health Care Fraud Division took the case under its “Sentinel Project” which launched in 2021 to investigate complaints of resident neglect and abuse in nursing homes.
The project involves sending AG investigators to facilities where suspected abuse or neglect may have occurred. The first case in the probe came out of Macomb County in March when a nurse was arrested as a suspect in working without a license.
