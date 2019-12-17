TRAVERSE CITY — A woman was sent to the hospital Saturday after using socks to try and hang herself at the Grand Traverse County jail, authorities said.
The woman, 35, had non-life threatening injuries to an arm and a leg. She was evaluated medically and mentally at Munson Medical Center and cleared to return to jail, said Captain Chris Barsheff, jail administrator.
Barsheff declined to release the woman’s name or why she is in jail.
He said that because of some recent changes made at the jail, the corrections officer was able to respond quickly and render aid. Changes include reorganizing how officers are stationed.
“That would put (the officer) in closer proximity with the cell,” Barsheff said.
The incident was investigated by the Traverse City Police Department, which is charged with investigating every suicide and suicide attempt at the jail.
It is the second suicide attempt at the jail in as many months. A 34-year-old man attempted to hang himself using a suicide vest Oct. 9.
More than 51 suicide attempts — two of which were completed — took place at the jail from 2011 to 2018, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Marilyn Palmer died Feb. 28, 2018; Alan Halloway died in 2017.
Palmer’s family in October signed a $20,000 settlement agreement with the county after filing a lawsuit.
Halloway’s family settled a lawsuit it had filed against the county for $125,000. The lawsuit alleged that jail staff failed to follow policy and procedure.
