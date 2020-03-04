TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City woman is in jail while her co-defendant awaits sentencing, both for a charge of attempted embezzlement from a vulnerable adult.
Jane Ellen Bishoff, 65, is serving two months in jail after 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power sentenced her on Feb. 28, records show. She has credit for two days served, and must complete 18 months probation and pay $7,855 restitution.
Bishoff and Todd Joseph Bukowiecki are accused of taking $9,000 from Bukowiecki's mother, who lives at The Pavilions, court records show. Adult Protective Services was alerted after The Pavilions reported the 80-year-old woman had an unpaid bill of more than $10,000.
Bishoff and Bukowiecki were the woman's appointed co-guardians, and initially told investigators the unpaid bill was an issue with Social Security accessing her account, documents show. They said her account should have more than $10,000 in it, but a subpoena of bank records revealed a balance of $600. Surveillance footage showed Bukowiecki using an ATM approximately nine times to access his mother's account.
The two defendants admitted to using $9,000 of the woman's money for themselves, but Bukowiecki denied using her ATM card, court records show.
A message left for Jacob Graff, Bishoff's attorney, wasn't returned Wednesday.
Bukowiecki pleaded guilty to attempted embezzlement from a vulnerable adult and lying to a police officer in February, records show. He's free on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and set to be sentenced March 20.
A message left for Cynthia Conlon wasn't returned Wednesday.
