TRAVERSE CITY — A man with ties to northern Michigan is expected to take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in roughly one week.
Josh Cassada, a physicist and U.S. Navy test pilot, will be part of the four-person team preparing to helm the NASA Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station. The launch will take place aboard a SpaceX Falcoln 9 rocket, and will be the fifth NASA flight to use a commercial spacecraft, according to a press release from the agency.
Though Cassada grew up in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, he attended Albion College for his bachelor’s degree in physics. His wife, Megan, originally hails from Charlevoix, according to NASA.
The family still lives part-time in town when they’re not living in Clear Lake, Texas, according to the Charlevoix Courier, which last month reported on Cassada’s connection to northern Michigan.
The flight, which according to NASA is scheduled to launch no earlier than Sept. 29, will be Cassadra’s first since his admission into the space program in 2013.
“We’re really excited to get to work,” he said in a press conference last month. “This is an incredible crew. I know a lot of people say that, a lot of crews say that, and I don’t think they realize just how great it could be.”
Cassada will not be the first person who has taken up part-time residence in both the upper atmosphere and the northern Lower Peninsula.
Former NASA shuttle pilot Greg Johnson, who also lives part-time in Traverse City, spent two weeks on the ISS in 2011.
Johnson is the vice chair of Newton’s Road, a local organization dedicated to advancing STEM education in the Traverse City area. He previously served as its executive director.
Speaking at a fundraising event for that organization last week, Johnson recounted his “aha moment,” when he saw Neil Armstrong first walk on the moon in 1969.
He was 7 years old and staying with his family at his grandparents’ house on Long Lake, and his parents woke him and his siblings up to see the historic event.
“I went outside that night after watching this black and white TV in my grandparents’ house, and I was truly inspired,” he said. “I could not believe that a person was walking on the surface of the moon. It had a profound impact on my life.”
Four decades later, on the day before he was to return to earth, Johnson looked out from the cupola on the ISS to look down at Lake Ann, where he currently has a home. That day was the first time there had been a break in the clouds over the region for the entire two weeks he was there, he said.
“Tears were streaming down my cheeks,” he said at the fundraiser. “Actually, they were collecting in my eyes.”
Johnson is currently business development leader at Lockheed Martin, and has consulted with NASA for the upcoming Artemis Moon mission.
