TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s Secretary of State’s office is warning that official election results may be delayed as a result of a large number of absentee ballots coming in this election, but local clerks are confident they will have the resources necessary to get results in on time, despite the increases in absentee voters they’ve seen.
In 2018, the Michigan legislature approved no-reason absentee voting. Since then, the number of Michigan voters voting absentee has nearly doubled and northwest Lower Michigan is no exception, according to reporting by Bridge Michigan.
According to data from the United States Election Project, more than 1.8 million Michigan voters have requested mail-in ballots and over 850,000 have been returned as of Wednesday at 4 p.m.
In 2018, about 876,000 Michigan voters voted by mail.
The process of counting absentee ballots can be time-consuming and require a lot of effort to retain the voter’s privacy and ensure that the ballots are counted correctly. Traverse City Clerk Benjamin Marentette estimated each absentee ballot takes about 15 to 18 minutes to process.
“We’re happy to do it, but it does require more resources,” Marentette said.
In Traverse City, there are 13,231 registered voters for the upcoming election and 34.5 percent, or 4,565 voters, requested absentee ballots, Marentette said.
That is a 64 percent increase, compared to 2018.
Marentette said it’s possible that the increasing volume of absentee ballots coming in will impact the speed of election results, but he’s not concerned how it will impact this election in part because the city has invested in a high-speed tabulating device, which can count and sort multiple ballots at once.
“Of course, our biggest concern is doing everything methodically and exactly right,” Marentette said. “I feel confident — barring any equipment issues that could come up — that we’ll have our results ready before midnight on election day.”
East Bay Township Clerk Susanne Courtade said that, of the roughly 10,000 East Bay voters, about 3,500 filled out applications to vote absentee.
Courtade said she has no concerns about how quickly the ballots are counted, and that having a high number of absentee ballots does not necessarily slow the ballot counting process down, especially since her township also has a high-speed tabulating device.
The issue of the highest importance is that the ballot count is accurate, not that it is done quickly, Courtade said.
In Benzie County, Benzonia Township has roughly 2,700 voters, and the clerk’s office sent out just under 1,000 absentee ballots, said township clerk Diana Heller. Heller said that for this election, she’s not concerned about the volume of absentee ballots coming in delaying election results, especially because Benzonia recently bought a second tabulator.
“Right now we have the equipment, we have the people,” she said.
In Leelanau County, Sandy VanHuystee, the Suttons Bay township clerk, said that about 900 people out of roughly 2,600 registered voters in her jurisdiction have requested absentee ballots for this election. About 500 of those absentee voters have returned their ballots.
She is also not concerned about absentee ballots delaying results on Election Day, she said. They’ll start around 8 or 9 in the morning, and they should have results by 8 p.m., she said.
Also in Leelanau County, Elmwood Charter Township Clerk Connie Preston said her township has 4,025 active voters this election, and they issued 1,652 absentee ballots. In 2018, they issued 1,147 absentee ballots
Preston said she’s also not concerned about delays as a result of the absentee ballots.
In 2020, their election workers had to count 2,526 absentee ballots, and they were done counting them before 8 p.m.
Elmwood Chart Township’s Absent Voter Counting Board has two tabulators, Preston said.
Absentee ballots create a little more work on the front end, Preston said, but with best practices and being proactive, that extra work of processing requests and mailing out ballots can be done efficiently.
In late September, after clerks around the state requested more time to process absentee ballots, the state legislature passed a law that allows clerks in municipalities of more than 10,000 people to pre-process absentee ballots up to two days before the election.
The Traverse City Clerk’s office will be using one extra day, the Monday before Election Day, to pre-process the absentee ballots they’ve received at that point, because they have the people power to do so.
In the future, as the number of absentee voters inevitably goes up, Marentette said he hopes that the state allows for more time — something close to seven days — to pre-process absentee ballots, especially since Election Day can be a long day for election workers, and the extra time could help stave off exhaustion on the day.
“If there’s a value placed on getting results out in a timely fashion, more time needs to be given in order to be able to do that, because at the end of the day, you can’t rush this process,” Marentette said.
However, East Bay Township will not be using that extra time to count absentee ballots. According to reporting by the Detroit News and Michigan Radio, other clerks throughout the state won’t use it, either.
In East Bay Township, Courtade said her office does not have the space they need to ensure the ballots will be in a secure location with the proper oversight before Election Day.
“We do not take lightly, that we must keep those secure,” she said.
