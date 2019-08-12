TRAVERSE CITY — A fingerprint on the door of a stolen car led to the arrest of a suspect in a 2012 Traverse City robbery.
Jason David Cook, 42, remains in Grand Traverse County's jail on armed robbery and habitual offender charges after being arrested Wednesday at a motel in Macomb County, Grand Traverse County sheriff's Capt. Randy Fewless said. Cook is suspected of stealing a car and then robbing the Walgreens on South Airport Road on May 11, 2012.
Fewless said Cook went through the Walgreens pharmacy drive-thru, passed a note that stated there was a bomb in the store to the attendant and demanded several prescription medications. The pharmacist gave Cook the pills, Fewless said, and Cook then drove off before dumping the stolen vehicle. The K-9 unit did a sweep of the Walgreens and found the threat was not credible.
Technicians discovered a fingerprint on the car when authorities recovered it in 2012, but there was not a match in the state's Automated Fingerprint Identification System until last month, Fewless said.
Deputies began searching for Cook after the AFIS match and found he was staying in Macomb County. Local law enforcement worked with the Michigan State Police fugitive team to coordinate the arrest last week. Detectives transferred Cook to Grand Traverse County on Thursday, and he was arraigned Friday. Cook's bond was set at $150,000.
"There is other evidence, but this (the fingerprint) is the piece the prosecutor needed — the good physical evidence — to tie everything together," Fewless said. "There is other information we have through the investigation that points to this gentleman."
Prosecutors would not have been able to charge Cook with armed robbery had the statute of limitations on the crime not been adjusted from six years to 10 years in May 2018.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 23 at the 86th District Court. Cook also has two open charges against him for second-degree retail fraud. The pre-trial dates for those are Aug. 20 and Aug. 22, both at the 86th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.