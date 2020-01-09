TRAVERSE CITY — A man is in custody after investigators say he broke into a Garfield Township home.
The homeowner noticed the mid-morning burglary on Wednesday morning through a porch camera linked to his smartphone, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Giddis.
That homeowner called 911 and then headed home himself after watching live footage of a man peering into his garage and then entering his house through a side door, according to Giddis. The still-unnamed individual is accused of swiping a winter coat and a jar filled with about $100 in change.
Giddis added that the home bore no signs of forced entry and both the garage and side doors were unlocked.
Deputies on the scene sent pictures of the suspect’s car and the stolen items to other officers through a patrol log. Hours later, it paid off — a Green Lake Township community police officer spotted the car around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday parked along Karlin Road.
A look at the car revealed the stolen items were still inside, and the deputy noted other evidence linking to the break-in, Giddis said.
Those stolen items were recovered, he added, and a 36-year-old Ishpeming man was arrested in relation to the incident.
Investigators are recommending charges of home invasion and driving with a suspended license. The case now goes to the Grand Traverse County prosecutor for review.
