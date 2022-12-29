TRAVERSE CITY — A 19-year-old man was arrested on pending charges of criminal sexual conduct.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office reported the alleged incident of sexual assault involved a juvenile male and took place in an ice shanty on Spider Lake.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to East Bay Township around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in connection with the incident, and found the suspect shortly after at a Traverse City address.
The sheriff’s office is not yet releasing the name of the 19-year-old suspect, from Suttons Bay, as investigations continue.
He was taken to Grand Traverse County Jail and is awaiting arraignment, as of Thursday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.