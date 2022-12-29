TRAVERSE CITY — A 19-year-old man was arrested on pending charges of criminal sexual conduct.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office reported the alleged incident of sexual assault involved a juvenile male and took place in an ice shanty on Spider Lake.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to East Bay Township around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in connection with the incident, and found the suspect shortly after at a Traverse City address.

The sheriff’s office is not yet releasing the name of the 19-year-old suspect, from Suttons Bay, as investigations continue.

He was taken to Grand Traverse County Jail and is awaiting arraignment, as of Thursday morning.

