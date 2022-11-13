TRAVERSE CITY — With more than $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding at hand, Traverse City commissioners will take another look at a list of projects and proposals.
City leaders will meet Monday for a study session where commissioners will consider, but not decide, ideas like putting $500,000 toward the Traverse City Senior Center, according to city Manager Marty Colburn’s memo.
Other proposals include $250,000 for sewer main work to keep out storm runoff and groundwater, $150,000 for gender-neutral bathrooms at the city’s two fire stations, $75,000 for a grant writer to pursue other federal funding and $20,000 for a day shelter for people without homes.
Commissioners already agreed to set aside $200,000 to plant trees and around $113,000 for $500 bonuses to every full-time city, Downtown Development Authority and Traverse City Light & Power employee, as previously reported. That would leave $345,886 for other ideas, such as a housing policy fund, replacing lead or galvanized steel water lines or sewer and water main work near Fourteenth Street, according to the memo.
City DDA Transportation Mobility Director Nicole VanNess also will show commissioners an updated transportation demand management study. That study seeks to improve parking management and multimodal access to the city’s downtown. Recommendations include more employee parking options, loading zones that double as parking when not in use and considering a residential parking permit.
The study session will immediately follow the 7 p.m. city commission organizational session in the training room on the second floor of the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave.
