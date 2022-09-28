ST. IGNACE — Hundreds filled a hockey arena this month to share their thoughts on a tunnel project which would contain Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 pipeline if approved.
The Army Corps of Engineers is tasked with deciding whether or not Enbridge should receive a permit to start the project that would replace the 69-year-old dual pipelines that run along the lakebed carrying crude oil and natural gas liquids.
The meeting gathered public comment for the Army Corps’ Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). It’s a document — normally hundreds of pages long — that’s supposed to give a full and fair analysis of potential environmental impacts.
Public comment is one of the first steps in drafting the statement.
“Tribal, agency and public input is extremely important to help define the range of issues and potential alternatives the EIS should address,” said Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Brett Boyle in a press release. “Comments should help identify areas for in-depth review, including historic properties, water quality, general environmental effects and other public interest factors. This is a great opportunity to have an impact in the Corps of Engineers scoping process for developing the Draft EIS.”
The Army Corps issued a public notice for Enbridge’s application in May 2020 and hosted a public hearing in December 2020. After consideration of all public and Tribal input received, the Corps of Engineers determined the project may have significant impacts on the quality of the human environment.
The majority of commenters spoke against the pipeline and Enbridge’s activities in general. In 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Enbridge to shut down Line 5 by revoking and ending a 1953 easement. The pipeline is still in operation, which many commenters called illegal.
Many cited the catastrophic 2010 Line 6B rupture that sent more than 1 million gallons of crude oil down the Kalamazoo River. The purpose of the event was to advise the Army Corps on where to direct their research for its EIS.
Commenters stressed the need for Indigenous voices to be represented since the pipeline runs through some culturally important tribal land.
Whitney Gravelle, president of the Bay Mills Indian Community executive council, was there with other members of the community.
“In the line of creation men and women were not created last because we are the most important, it’s because we’re the least important,” she said. “We rely on all of those natural resources to be able to live, to be able to support our families and just exist as Anishinaabe people.”
All twelve of Michigan’s federally recognized tribes signed a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to allow the state’s efforts to shut down Line 5 play out.
Other commenters called for Army Corps’ research to extend beyond the straits to all areas where Line 5 is present from the Upper Peninsula down to Detroit. Groups also called for public comment meetings downstate to hear from additional stakeholders.
Some who attended the meeting supported the tunnel project — many representing groups of trades workers, contractors and fossil fuel stakeholders.
Mike Love is a member of Operating Engineers 324. He said the tunnel project would bring some much-needed work for Michigan contractors and other blue-collar labor forces.
“That tunnel will employ some of the greatest tradesmen Michigan has to offer. Hundreds of skilled tradesmen from our communities will be working on this project,” he said. “If that was the only impact on us it would be enough.”
The Army Corps Detroit District Regulatory Section has identified the following categories of issues: Potential direct effects to waters of the United States (including wetlands, water and sediment quality, aquatic species and fisheries, threatened and endangered species.
Archaeological and cultural resources (including the Straits of Mackinac as a Traditional Cultural Landscape, Tribal treaty rights and interests)
Recreation and recreational resources: waste management, aesthetics, noise, air quality, climate change (including greenhouse gas emissions and the social cost of greenhouse gasses).
Public health and safety during construction and operations, navigation, erosion, invasive species, energy needs, environmental justice, needs and welfare of the people, and cumulative effects.
There will be another public comment meeting from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 6 held virtually.
Then, the Army Corps starts to put together a draft version of their Environmental Impact Statement which should be finished by next fall, according to Army Corps Public Affairs Specialist Carrie Fox.
After publishing the final EIS, the Corps of Engineers will prepare its Record of Decision, which is the document that will officially decide if Enbridge gets its permit.
All of those documents will be public when they’re finished.
