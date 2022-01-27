TRAVERSE CITY — A BearCat armored rescue vehicle will roll into Grand Traverse County after the county board approved its purchase at a special meeting.
Board members on Wednesday voted 6-1 — Commissioner Betsy Coffia levied the lone against the purchase — to spend $260,000 on the vehicle, which is meant to protect law enforcement officers in hostage or terrorist situations and to perform rescue operations.
Since the allocation of funds for the BearCat, made by Lenco Armored Vehicles of Massachusetts, appeared in December as an item in the 2022 budget, several county residents spoke out against it both in person and via email. County officials and commissioners received about 200 mostly negative emails regarding the proposal, as previously reported.
Many said the $260,000 should be spent on better mental health services in the county, that those services keep getting pushed to the back of the bus. Many said the BearCat isn’t needed.
Sheriff Tom Bensley said the use of an armored vehicle against the population was a major concern he has heard from people. He said BearCat is needed to protect members of the multi-jurisdictional Emergency Response Team that responds to critical incidents, as well as residents.
“It is not a tank, as many have said, to be used against the general population of this area in an offensive manner,” Bensley said.
Nonetheless, Commissioner Ron Clous asked if the county was looking to purchase a grenade launcher for the vehicle, as at least one county downstate, Barry County, has done.
“My concern with this is that if things do go south while I’m still alive regarding the Second Amendment right, that this here piece of equipment would be the first thing at the doorstep of citizens that are law-abiding citizens until our guns are taken away,” Clous said.
Clous and the county are being sued after he held a rifle across his chest at a livestreamed county board meeting during public comment.
About a dozen people spoke out again against the purchase on Wednesday before commissioners voted on the BearCat — the only item on the board’s meeting agenda.
“The BearCat hasn’t been demonstrated as crucial for our community, but the need for mental health supports has,” said Courtney Wiggins of Traverse City.
Abby Weglarz of Traverse City questions the board’s responsibility to its constituents, saying there is a clear trend that county residents oppose the purchase, while the most vocal support is coming from law enforcement professionals in neighboring jurisdictions.
There is about $200,000 in the 2022 budget for mental health services at the jail and the sheriff’s office is in the process of choosing an organization to provide both physical and mental health services, Bensley said. The purchase of the BearCat will not divert money away from those services, he said.
County Administrator Nate Alger said there are no county programs that are not funded or left off the budget because of the purchase of the BearCat.
Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien came out against the vehicle’s purchase in a letter to Bensley dated Jan. 17. O’Brien did not support the purchase of a third armored vehicle in northern Michigan as two others are available from Roscommon and Gaylord.
When contacted Wednesday, O’Brien said he is not against the BearCat itself, but was concerned with the expenditure when grant money is available for such vehicles and other equipment.
“You can get it for free,” O’Brien said. “You don’t have to spend the county’s money to get it.”
County money would be better spent on fixing the dilapidated jail, on mental health services in the jail and on a juvenile facility that does not now exist in the region even as violent juvenile crimes are on the rise, he said.
In December, when the board approved funding the vehicle, commissioners asked about sharing the cost with neighboring counties. Bensley said they declined, saying many surrounding counties do not have the financial resources to help.
O’Brien said the BearCat is a great tool for protecting officers, but it should be a tool of last resort. It is onsite every year for the National Cherry Festival and was at a Black Lives Matter protest that took place in the Open Space in June 2020. The event was well-planned and peaceful, but could have become volatile, he said.
O’Brien hopes the BearCat never needs to be used in Traverse City.
Commissioner Penny Morris, who asked that the purchase of the BearCat be considered at a special meeting, said people had some valid objections to the vehicle that she wanted to hear. She said public input helps her to make decisions as a board member.
Morris asked about situations where an armored vehicle influenced the outcome. Bensley named two incidents, one in 2010 in the county and another in Kalkaska. He said there were more, but he didn’t have the reports on hand.
Commissioner Bryce Hundley, who voted to support the BearCat, cited statistics from the Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum that said 458 officers across the country died in the line of duty in the last year. Of those, 301 died from COVID-19 — five times more than from other causes, he said.
“It would be much more effective for the safety of our force to enforce a vaccine mandate, but the board has made it clear that we’re not going to do that,” he said.
Alger and Bensley said employees are “encouraged” to be vaccinated and boosted.
