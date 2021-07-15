TRAVERSE CITY — The executive director of Traverse City Light & Power will add his name to a growing list of city officials, elected or otherwise, heading for the door.
Tim Arends said his last day in charge of the city-owned utility is Aug. 31. It’s a move he’s contemplated over the past few years, and the timing felt right after 31 years with the utility.
“I’m not calling it retirement, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said. “For me, the word, ‘retirement,’ is like I’m not going to ever do anything again, or if I do, then I’m coming out of retirement to do it. I’m just resigning my position and I’ll just see what’s next in my life right now.”
He’s proud of the utility’s progress on aggressive renewable energy goals, and said his time there was one marked by the increasing use of technology — the only computer in the office when he began in the treasury department was one in the back that everyone shared, he said.
Current controller Karla Myers-Beman will be interim executive director, Arends said.
COMMISSIONS SHAKEUP
Arends’ decision comes ahead of major changes for the city commission, with four seats up for grabs including Mayor Jim Carruthers’ spot. He announced he’s done as mayor but was considering running for a partial, two-year commission spot. That’ll be left open when Commissioner Roger Putman steps down early over ongoing and building health concerns, as previously reported.
Commissioners Brian McGillivary and Christie Minervini also won’t seek another term, with their departures opening two spots on the planning commission.
The planning board already reshuffled after its own changes when longtime city Planner Russ Soyring left at the end of March and Shawn Winter joined in March. Former chairperson Linda Koebert left a few weeks prior, with city leaders appointing Christopher Martin to fill the vacancy in February.
He’s the husband of Kelli Martin, who took over as city finance director and treasurer in August 2020 after city Treasurer Bill Twietmeyer left in July of that year with the longest tenure of anyone in the role thus far.
PARKS AND REC
Add to the turnover list the city’s parks and recreation superintendent, Derek Melville. He recently announced his last day is July 30 when he leaves for a job in East Grand Rapids as its parks and recreation director. That’s near where his and his wife’s families reside, so it’s a chance for his kids to be closer to grandparents and other extended family.
“I’m going to be sorry to go but the personal reasons there, I think it’s a good opportunity to move to an area that’s similar to Traverse City in that there’s a waterfront and a lot of value and resources put into their parks and recreation system,” he said.
Melville joined in 2016 after Lauren Vaughn left the same role, as previously reported.
The overhaul of Hickory Hills was a “once-in-a-career-scope” parks project, one that’s still in the works as user groups look for more amenities like expanded mountain bike trails that are in the conceptual phase, Melville said. Plus, the city’s looking to hire a park manager to book summertime events and run the ski area in season.
There are plenty more parks projects in the works for the summer, including new play equipment and universally accessible amenities at Indian Woods Park and another for a new basketball court, playground and other amenities at Boon Street Park. Both will use funds from the city’s Brown Bridge Trust Parks Improvement Fund, money voters agreed to set aside in 2019. It was the second such time city voters agreed to spend royalties from oil and gas wells on city-owned property in East Bay Township for parks.
WHAT’S NEXT
Melville’s departure is a disappointment to city Parks and Recreation Commission Chairwoman Sabrina Newton, she said. She wants the city to find someone to fill the role, and fast.
Without a superintendent, the city could miss out on its slice of $150 million of just-announced local parks grant money for any number of future projects, like replacing the crumbling West End Beach bathrooms and adding lavatories to other parks.
Melville’s departure also comes as two Parks and Recreation Commission terms are coming to an end, including Newton’s, she said. Plus, Winter resigned after becoming city planner, and Matthew Ross resigned as well.
Arends acknowledged there’s quite a shakeup going on across city boards and departments. But he believes TCL&P is on sound footing as the board starts looking for an executive search firm, he said.
“I think change can be a good thing for any organization,” he said.
Institutional knowledge is good as well, and he added he’ll be available if needed.
“I’m going to miss a lot of things, it was a very difficult decision to make,” he said. “There are some things I won’t miss so much, but that’s OK, as with anything.”
