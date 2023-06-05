Weather Alert

...Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday... .On Tuesday, expect northeast winds to gust to around 20 mph in the afternoon and early evening. Humidity values will lower into the teens in the interior of northern lower Michigan, with highs in the middle 70s. These conditions are at least somewhat similar to Saturday, and we were able to realize explosive wildfire growth then. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN... The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Northern lower Michigan. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and early evening. * WIND...Northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph, with frequent gusts around 20 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 23 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the middle 70s. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&