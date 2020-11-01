TRAVERSE CITY — Local law enforcement received new reports of handwritten postcards with disturbing content sent to area residents, following story in Thursday’s Record-Eagle.
A resident of Traverse City and a resident who identified their home address as “the out-county area” each reported receiving a postcard.
The residents declined to speak for the record, fearing reprisals, but did share copies of the postcards with the Record-Eagle.
One resident said he made a report Friday to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff Department and the Michigan State Police.
Earlier this year, the contents of two postcards mailed locally and containing what law enforcement termed “vile” language with “sexual overtones,” were shared with the FBI and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s protection detail, as previously reported.
Someone using a fictitious name and the return address of Marquette Branch Prison in the Upper Peninsula mailed the postcards, which were all postmarked in Traverse City.
All four reference the Second Amendment, make repulsive and disturbing statements about Gov. Whitmer, call recipients “commie libs” or other politically inspired slur and name the recipient’s family members or spouses.
In at least one case, the author of the postcard complimented the recipient on their home.
The FBI, the MSP and the GTSO confirmed receiving reports from recipients; Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said without a suspect, her office would not get involved beyond advising law enforcement on what constituted a crime.
Earlier this month investigators with the MSP and the FBI arrested 14 men on a variety of state and federal charges, following a months-long investigation into a failed plot to kidnap the governor and inflame civil unrest.
Giddis said he did not think there was a connection between the postcards and the above plot, yet forwarded information to the FBI and the MSP in the event there were “any dots to connect.”
Giddis previously said he’d recently acquired the postcard that was mailed to a Traverse City resident, sent it to the MSP crime lab in Grayling, requesting a fingerprint analysis.
Without a criminal case, however, Giddis said the lab wasn’t likely to complete the analysis.
“However,” Giddis added, “the other agencies also looking into these postcard situations, are aware that we had sent this card over, and if they need them because they have a criminal case, then of course that information would be available to them.”
The postcards all bore similar handwriting; three had blue flowers, one had a pink flower, and were among those sold by the United States Post Office, with pre-paid postage included, beginning in 2015, information on the USPS website shows.
Anyone receiving a postcard with threatening language is asked to contact MSP or local law enforcement, Giddis said.
