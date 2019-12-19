TRAVERSE CITY — As on the national scene, people in the Grand Traverse region approve or disapprove of the impeachment of President Donald Trump depending on their party.
Republicans are outraged at attempts to remove Trump from office, while Democrats are outraged at what they see as his abuse of the highest office in the land.
Both sides fear for the country’s future.
“It’s just ludicrous,” said Karan Josephus, chair of the Leelanau County Republican party. “It’s all partisan. The Democrats have had it out for the president ever since he was put on the ballot. They’ve really used the tool of impeachment so carelessly.”
Josephus does not believe that Trump withheld $390 million in military aid to Ukraine or a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House in exchange for an investigation into political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who was paid to sit on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.
If he had done that, it would be wrong, the Bingham Township resident said.
“I have not seen any evidence ... It was all hearsay,” Josephus said. “If he did anything it was for the good of the American people.”
Bruce Moore, a resident of East Bay Township, wholeheartedly supports impeachment.
“It’s not like he’s going to be removed by the Senate, but at some point the House had to stand up for the rule of law,” Moore said. “It’s like the Republican party has branded themselves as a bunch of criminals.”
Rob Hentschel, chair of the Grand Traverse County Commission, said the impeachment seems like a lot of noise.
“I think it’s a political maneuver aimed at the 2020 election,” said Hentschel, a Republican.
Bryce Hundley, a Democrat who also sits on the county board, said he endeavors not to bring national issues to his county job.
“But with my private citizen hat on, rules have to apply and we all have to abide by them,” Hundley said. “It’s not okay if a person in a position of power doesn’t adhere to that, doesn’t follow the rules.”
Amy Thirlby-Faber is a Republican precinct delegate for Kalkaska County’s Springfield Township. She watched the impeachment articles debate in the House of Representatives on television Wednesday, but grew aggravated and had to look away, she said.
“It’s a travesty is what it is. It’s a waste of taxpayer money that a president should have to prove himself innocent when he’s not guilty,” Thirlby-Faber said. “We’ve gone through three years of this and it’s a waste of taxpayer money. He’s the best president we’ve had in a long time.”
Barb Conley, who co-chairs the Leelanau County Democratic Party, believes there is evidence supporting removal of the president and hopes lawmakers consider the matter seriously.
Conley dismissed complaints from Republican lawmakers that the investigation and hearings process was flawed, and said she believes the process was very similar to what Republicans put in place during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998. She also batted back claims from Trump’s defenders that impeaching and removing a sitting president would go against the will of voters.
“This is the process that the Constitution puts in place to hold the president accountable, and it’s not as if when if they would impeach and remove any president, it doesn’t mean the presidency reverts to the opposite party, it means they’re removing this president,” she said.
Mary Robling, vice chair of the Benzie County Democratic party, said this is a horrible, sad time in the life of the country.
“I believe the president has behaved in a way that is, in my opinion, impeachable,” said Robling, of Frankfort. “He’s misused his power.”
Robling is astonished at the profound disrespect shown by our leaders in today’s political atmosphere, she said. She also believes the three branches of government are vitally important to preserving our Constitution and fears that our institutions won’t hold. That gives people a sense of insecurity in our government.
“Impeachment is a symptom of a horrible disease that has infected our country,” said Robling, who prays for the president.
Haider Kazim, Grand Traverse County Republican Party chairman, said the fact that not one Republican voted for the articles of impeachment or impeachment inquiry shows it’s a partisan witch hunt. Poll numbers show voters are starting to turn against the process the more they find out about it, he said.
Kazim pointed to Democrats who have been talking about impeachment since the 2016 election and said it’s another way they’re trying to invalidate the results of that election.
“They have not been able to come to terms with the humiliation and the loss, and they keep trying to circumvent the will of the people who elected the president, and I think this impeachment is going to further strengthen President Trump’s re-election next year,” he said.
