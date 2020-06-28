LANSING — The Michigan Secretary of State announced 200 semi-finalists Wednesday for a new redistricting initiative and eight are from the five-county area.
Four women and four men aged 25 to 73 made the first cut.
Two identified themselves as Democrats, one as a Republican and the remaining five are not affiliated with any political party, their applications show.
The area semi-finalists, in order of their random selection are: Steven Lett, 73, a non-affiliated voter from Interlochen; John Gudwer, 48, a Republican from Rapid River; Rachel Alice Cain-Kellman, 25, a Democrat from Traverse City; Mark Allen Harrand, 55, a non-affiliated voter from Kingsley; Mary L. Burget, 68, a Democrat from Traverse City; Katherine Skupien, 29, a non-affiliated voter from Beulah; and Andrew Salk, 29, a non-affiliated voter from Williamsburg.
Their applications were chosen from among 9,300 submitted, SOS spokesperson Jake Rollow said. There are 13 commissioner spots available on the new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission voters approved in 2019.
A second selection was held live on Youtube Thursday after three of the original 200 applications selected were found to be incomplete. None of the three were from northern Michigan, state data shows.
“The goal from the beginning has been transparency and to make sure the people of Michigan can see, under the light of day, exactly how this process is carried out,” Rollow said.
Independent semi-finalists were chosen via an algorithm based on U.S Postal Service and U.S. Census data for geography, age, gender, race and party affiliation, said a staffer with Rehmann LLC, the contractor hired by the state to make the selection.
The southeast part of the state has 77 semi-finalists, Wayne County has 32, west Michigan 43, east central part of the state 18, northern Michigan including the Alpena and Cheboygan area 21 and the Upper Peninsula 9.
The applications of the 200 semi-finalists (60 Democrats, 80 non-affiliated, 60 Republicans) will be sent to the Legislature for review.
In July party leaders will have the opportunity to each remove 20 applicants from the pool by Aug. 1 and no reason needs to be given for their removal, SOS information shows.
In August the SOS will select four Democrats, five non-affiliated voters and four Republicans to serve on the commission. This selection must be made by Sept. 1.
Applicants were given space to state why they wanted to serve on the new commission. Some left the space blank, but some stated their beliefs, including regional semi-finalists Gudwer, a Republican and Roberts, a non-affiliated voter.
“I want there to be integrity to the process as I know how important this will be for the future of our states elections,” Gudwer wrote. “I also have an open mind to be fair and impartial in the process.”
“I feel like I can work collaboratively with a group of diverse people,” Roberts wrote, “and provide an unbiased point of view.”
