TRAVERSE CITY — Work on two Michigan Department of Transportation road projects in Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Wexford counties will begin Aug. 5.
MDOT will resurface about 8 miles of M-115 starting at the Benzie-Manistee County line and heading north to the intersection of US-31. The project includes pavement markings and rumble strips and will cost $1.7 million.
Another project will crack seal about 62 miles of US-31 in several locations in Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Wexford counties. The work will cost $381,000.
Both projects will require daytime single-lane closures, with the resurfacing work estimated to be done by Sept. 21 and the crack-sealing operation to be done by Sept. 28.
James Lake, MDOT spokesperson, said both jobs are weather dependent and can’t be done in rainy conditions.
“We always anticipate we will lose a few days of production to rain,” Lake said.
