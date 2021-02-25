More Information

Written comments from the public or requests for a public hearing will be accepted through March 17 to be included as part of final administrative consideration on the consent order.

Comments can be submitted via U.S. mail to:

Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy

Air Quality Division

P.O. Box 30260

Lansing, MI

48909-7760

Or submitted via email sent to:

WolfJ2@Michigan.gov

Source: Michigan EGLE Department