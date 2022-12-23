Blizzard conditions are expected to make travel “DANGEROUS to nearly IMPOSSIBLE,” the National Weather Service advised, all caps, in a release issued Thursday by the Grand Traverse County emergency management office.
Conditions will be extremely dangerous today through Saturday, and high winds will kick up snow drifts to impair visibility, National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Christensen said.
“Our biggest concern with that is, we’ve all seen a foot of snow over a couple days,” Christensen said. “It’s not that. We’ve all seen winds this high, but the combination of the two is very dangerous, especially for driving.”
By 8 p.m. Thursday, parts of Grand Traverse County had accumulated about 2 inches of show amid windy conditions. Since earlier temperatures that day had reached about 35 degrees, the resulting snowmelt ended up freezing underneath the accumulated snow.
That wet, heavy snow is expected to make way for a drier snow before winds pick up Friday, Christensen said. Then, 12 to 18 inches of snow could fall on Traverse City by Sunday, with sustained winds of 25 mph and gusts up to 60 mph, possibly higher in some areas.
Christiansen said those winds would be strong enough to topple power lines and complicate efforts to fix outages.
Blowing snow won’t just hamper visibility, slick roads and snow drifts can pile up several feet, making driving even more hazardous, Christensen said.
Wind chills in Traverse City could plunge to negative 5 degrees before the storm passes, he said.
At the Goodwill Inn, Goodwill Northern Michigan’s Community Engagement Officer Ryan Hannon said they have enacted a “code blue” for the weekend in anticipation of blizzard conditions. This means that, even if all the beds are full at local shelters, they will not turn anyone away who needs a place to stay.
“We have a collaborative effort through our community to help make sure that there’s always a place for people to go,” Hannon said. “It means that we don’t have to scramble when there’s weather like this.”
Earlier this week, many street outreach coordinators have been informing those people experiencing homelessness that they might need to find a warm and safe place to stay. He said they also have been in contact with local law enforcement and BATA bus drivers to make sure that, if they see anyone in bus stops or on the streets during the blizzard, they can help take them to a place where they can spend the night.
“Citizens are encouraged to monitor local weather reports and follow the appropriate steps to stay safe during these extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening blizzard conditions.” said Gregg Bird, Grand Traverse County emergency management coordinator.
Michigan State Police prepared to deploy additional troopers to help motorists.
But Bird pointed out that conditions may deteriorate to the point where county first responders may be delayed in getting to emergencies.
“We are asking that you plan, notify family and friends that may be planning to travel to heed these warnings and make appropriate alternative plans. The best defense against getting stranded during blizzard conditions is to not be on the roads.”
“We have worked with the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and multiple other local partners to identify emergency shelters and warming centers throughout the county should extended power outages occur. These shelters will be opened, based upon the need and availability and announced via Emergency Notification Systems, Emergency Alert System (EAS), FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS), along with 211, local media and social media methods.”
All citizens may enroll in the Grand Traverse Emergency Notification System: CodeRED at www.GTCountyMI.gov/CodeRED or by texting “GTCodeRED” to 99411. Additionally, visitors and non-residents are encouraged to download the CodeRED app in the Google Play or Apple App stores.
