TRAVERSE CITY — Near-perfect adoption rates at animal shelters in northwest lower Michigan have helped earn the state a “no-kill” designation from a leading animal advocacy group.
“People up north who do this kind of thing are really dedicated,” said Sally Kavanaugh, a volunteer with AC PAW, a nonprofit in Antrim County.
“I started out fostering one cat. A friendly, white and black cat. Somebody dumped him, I took him in, and he got adopted right away.”
All five counties in northwestern lower Michigan scored a 90 percent or better “live release rate,” in 2018, according to the Michigan Pet Alliance.
A live release rate is calculated by dividing animal adoptions, return to owner, or shelter transfer by the total number of animals taken in.
Of the 174 shelters tracked in the state, only one, the Animal Welfare Society of Southeastern Michigan, scored higher in two key indicators — total intake and total adopted — than AC Paw. In 2018, the private nonprofit took in 417 animals, adopted 309, transferred 12 to other shelters, and euthanized zero. Animals not adopted were fostered with volunteers like Kavanaugh.
Deborah Schutt, Michigan Pet Alliance board chairwoman, said Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties have shown steady improvement since her group began interpreting state records in 2009.
For 2018, Great Lakes Humane Society Animal Shelter in Leelanau County took in 118 dogs, had a 99 percent live release rate, and euthanized one dog.
Cherryland Humane Society took in 202 dogs and 268 cats, had a 98 percent live release rate, and euthanized four dogs and seven cats. Kalkaska Animal Control Shelter took in 165 dogs and 189 cats, had a 97 percent live release rate, and euthanized 12 cats and 5 dogs. Benzie County Animal Control and Shelter took in 200 dogs, 115 cats, 1 rabbit, four horses and a turtle, had a 95 percent live release rate, and euthanized 5 dogs and 6 cats.
“For your part of the state, it was a long time coming, but you got there,” Schutt said. “Y’all have Heidi now, and she’s the best thing going.”
Heidi Yates, executive director of the Cherryland Humane Society, recently received the Alliance’s “Out of the Box” award for the shelter’s innovative use of Google Docs to compile a surrendered animal’s data as a tool for facilitating adoption.
“The designation is not only amazing, it’s a testament to the huge endeavor undertaken by a number of shelters,” said Yates. “I want to be clear though. We’re not warehousing animals just to make our numbers look good. I don’t believe in that. We’re constantly trying to think of innovative ways to help animals in our community.”
By March 31 of every year, licensed animal shelters must submit statistics on animals taken in, numbers adopted, numbers returned to their owners, numbers transferred to other shelters and numbers euthanized to the state. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development collects figures from each shelter but Schutt said prior to the Alliance’s work compiling that data into a single spreadsheet, no one paid much attention.
“Now the community can see, are we doing really well or are we doing not so well? It’s the comparisons that have caused people to do better. But we can’t rest on our laurels. The work isn’t over.”
Schutt said she believes the state can get to “live release rates” as high as 95 to 98 percent.
