TRAVERSE CITY — Three of Traverse City’s planning commissioners will rejoin the board for a new term, and an ad hoc committee will meet to interview candidates for a fourth seat.
Mayor Jim Carruthers found just enough support at a recent meeting for what he offered as a compromise amid a recurring battle among city commissioners over how mayoral appointments are selected.
City leaders voted 4-3 to reappoint Planning Commissioners Janet Fleshman, David Hassing and Heather Shaw, and to create a subcommittee to interview someone to fill the vacancy commission Chairwoman Linda Koebert will leave. She opted in June not to seek reappointment for various personal reasons, and wants to stay on through a Jan. 5 public hearing on some Eighth Street zoning changes, she said.
Carruthers and commissioners Brian McGillivary, Roger Putman and Ashlea Walter voted for, with commissioners Christie Minervini, Amy Shamroe and Tim Werner voting against.
So ended a year-long deadlock that left two planners in their spots even though city commissioners voted against their reappointment in November 2019. Both that vote and the one to follow a year later centered around the same debate: some commissioners wanted Carruthers to form an ad hoc committee to interview candidates for appointments that are his under state law or city charter, a call he has resisted and other commissioners agreed he doesn’t have to make.
The Michigan Planning Enabling Act gives a municipality’s chief elected official the power to make appointments to a planning commission, with the rest of the board getting a vote on their pick.
Commissioners can’t consider a pick the mayor isn’t willing to recommend, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said.
Minervini said she agreed Carruthers has made efforts to appoint good candidates with a diversity of opinions, and that the three planning commission incumbents deserved another term.
But she objected to just how the mayor makes those picks, and noted it’s been a contentious topic for four years . She argued that “three heads are better than one,” with ad hocs giving its members the opportunity to vet each candidate in a fair, consistent and transparent way.
Each subcommittee could include the mayor, Minervini said.
“The mayor said in the past the power to make appointments is one of the few perks, but that hasn’t persuaded me it’s better for applicants, the public or our fellow commissioners who get dragged into this debate,” she said.
McGillivary said the same argument keeps recurring, but unless the law changes, it’s up to the mayor on how they make their appointments. He appreciated Carruthers’ attempt at compromise and said if commissioners don’t like the law, they can try to change it.
“We see the same thing going on in the national level right now,” he said. “We have rules, some people want to follow them and that’s what you need to do, follow them.”
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she has heard feedback that the mayor’s interviews varied widely from 10-minute phone calls to 90-minute-long interviews at coffee shops.
She also questioned whether the law was more intended for cities where the mayor’s role is a more powerful, full-time position — McGillivary said the law also applies to township supervisors who typically are part-time.
City leaders largely backed Putman’s suggestion for drafting a city policy that any mayoral appointment won’t make the meeting agenda unless an ad hoc committee interviews the candidates — that arrangement would still give the mayor the final say on who to recommend, Marentette said.
Carruthers recommended appointing ad hocs for his other appointments up that night, including three spots on the Downtown Development Authority board.
Commissioners agreed, as they did on other appointments not up to the mayor, like reappointing Walter to the Traverse City Garfield Township Joint Recreational Authority and Werner to the Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
WHITEWATER’S WAY
A day after Traverse City leaders reached a compromise, three Whitewater Township trustees had their own solution to a planning commission appointment spat: Nominate and vote for their own pick.
Trustees voted 3-2 to place township Treasurer Della Benak on the township planning commission after voting down township Supervisor Ron Popp’s suggestion of Heidi Vollmuth.
Benak, township Clerk Cheryl Goss and Trustee Paul Hubbell voted for, with Popp and Vollmuth opposed. Their vote followed a barbed argument over which trustee was more qualified for the post.
Trustees get a vote on planning commission appointments, but can’t pick their own candidate if they disagree with the supervisor’s choice, said Mike Selden, Michigan Townships Association director of member information services.
“If the board made an appointment without the supervisor, then that appointment really would not be valid,” he said.
Decisions by a planning commission with an illegally appointed member could be open to challenges, particularly on issues they decided by one-vote margins, Selden said.
Popp agreed that Benak’s appointment seemed counter to state statute, and said he planned to involve the township attorney.
“I don’t know how it will turn out,” he said.
Goss, who said in the meeting she believed the decision should be a board one and put forth Benak as a candidate, defended the legality of the appointment.
She said afterward that she didn’t believe the law applied to appointing township trustees to the planning commission. Goss argued that language in the law concerning ex officio appointments — those of board members who serve by virtue of their elected office — didn’t specifically state that the chief elected official has to make the pick.
Goss agreed the township attorney should weigh in.
“But I don’t know that that will change who’s appointed to the planning commission, I don’t know that that will result in a recommendation of (Popp’s) being appointed to the board,” she said.
