TRAVERSE CITY — Future appointments in Traverse City could go more smoothly if a newly adopted policy for interviewing and recommending candidates works as intended.
Commissioners at a recent meeting unanimously adopted a set of changes aimed at settling recurring disputes over how the mayor picks appointees for a handful of boards. The changes will apply to any board where the city commission, mayor or city manager made the choice, and require a three-person subcommittee to interview candidates.
A three-person ad hoc committee including the mayor will interview candidates for the Downtown Development Authority board, Human Rights Commission, Traverse Area District Library Board and Planning Commission, including anyone currently serving on the affected boards seeking another term.
City commissioners would fill those other two seats, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said. For boards with city commission representatives, the ad hoc committee interviewing candidates for that board would include one of those commissioners among its three members. The third would be chosen at random.
City commissioners would still confirm the appointments by vote, and the mayor would still have final say over who’s nominated for mayoral appointments, Marentette said afterward.
The policy wouldn’t apply to appointing city commissioners to boards, according to the text.
Some city leaders raised concerns over how Mayor Jim Carruthers interviewed candidates and whether to interview incumbents, at times leading to deadlocks on appointees in recent years.
Among those raising the issue are Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe and commissioners Christie Minervini and Tim Werner, with others occasionally joining in.
They asked for a more transparent and consistent process and noted he had made similar requests in the past. Carruthers previously defended his process as transparent and that his conversations with applicants — often done either by phone or in downtown cafes — were better than short question-and-answer sessions with a panel of applicants.
Mayors have the power to make those calls under state law, city charter and other authorities, and Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he favors following the law. It’s a point he made often in defense of keeping the city policy as-is. He agreed to the changes, but noted a future mayor might not want to follow them.
“It’s just a policy, but I like a lot of the stuff in it as long as I don’t get drawn for three appointments in a row,” he said.
Carruthers said he believed the changes should apply to the city manager’s selections as well, and commissioners agreed.
“If we want transparency and consistency, I think, for one, it’s right for all, because if not it’s clearly a message to the mayor that they’re not happy with his appointments,” Carruthers said.
That would effectively take away the city manager’s appointments, Marentette said. So he and City Manager Marty Colburn recommended those be handled by a subcommittee as well.
“If the city commission makes a recommendation to the manager on who to appoint, he’s probably going to follow that recommendation,” Marentette said.
The city manager appointed members and union representatives to the Act 345 Retirement System Board, which manages millage-funded pensions for city police and fire retirees, documents show.
Colburn said those appointments were meant to be non-political, and while Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe acknowledged that intent, she agreed the process should be consistent.
Commissioners began debating a new policy in January, so the latest discussion went quickly, including settling on the recommended 15 minute time limit for interviews. Marentette accepted Minervini’s idea of sending out a job description for each board when the city is recruiting applicants.
