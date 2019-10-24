TRAVERSE CITY — Six months after construction crews began tearing up Eighth Street, businesses and nonprofits along the newly rebuilt road will go head-to-head for a piece of the old pavement.
Twenty-three businesses in the North Boardman Lake District plan to participate in Apples on Eighth Street, a self-guided walking tour celebrating the corridor’s new design and tying in businesses that call it home, said Stephanie Mathewson, a member of the district’s steering committee.
“We got to see the realization of a vision of a corridor that you can work in, play in, walk in and visit a lot of great businesses, so we wanted to celebrate it,” Mathewson said. She also is the marketing and communications for Oryana, an Eighth Street business taking part in the event.
Open to the public, Apples on Eighth is scheduled for 5:08 to 8:08 p.m. Friday.
Each location — spread from Boardman Avenue to Barlow Street — will have apple-themed treats or activities with attendees voting for their favorite, she said.
The business with the most votes wins the Apples on Eighth trophy, which is made in part from a chunk of the original Eighth Street, Mathewson said. JenTees Custom Logo Gear is making the trophy, she said.
“(The trophy) will sit in the business — with bragging rights — for a year until, hopefully, we run this event again next year,” Mathewson said.
Eighth Street reopened Sept. 25 following $4.1 million worth of work. Underground water, sewer and stormwater systems were replaced and the road rebuilt according to a new design.
Bicycle tracks now flank either curb, as do new sidewalks and streetlights. Buses have turn-outs to pick up and drop off passengers and pedestrians can cross in one of three mid-block locations.
The design is based on the results of Envision Eighth, a planning process that concluded in 2016 and cost Traverse City $113,563. Scrutinization of the road dates back 20 years, when a lane reconfiguration first was considered.
Mark Jensen, owner of JenTees, said he’s incredibly happy with the district’s “new vibe” and looks forward to promoting the corridor during Apples on Eighth.
“The street is more pedestrian and bike friendly,” Jensen said. “Now, when you drive or walk down it, it’s like being downtown.
“And it’s nice to not have to dodge potholes,” he added.
JenTees will be serving hot and cold apple cider with cinnamon sticks and other savory additives during the event, Jensen said.
Evergreen Consignment, owned by Jaffe Wade, will have an apple appetizer for people to try — apple-bacon-date bites.
Wade said she’s participating because she wants to help promote the neighborhood’s growth, is trying to attract new customers and make sure her old ones “see where I am now.” She moved from Slabtown in the beginning of September, and opened the Eighth Street location in August during the construction.
“I feel like I got lucky finding an affordable place to rent in Traverse City,” Wade said. “This was a chance to be a part of a new up-and-coming neighborhood.”
Other treats include apple crisp muffins, apple candy, apple cheddar sandwiches and “decadently dipped” apple slices.
Reporter Jordan Travis contributed to this article.
