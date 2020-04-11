KALKASKA — The Michigan Court of Appeals backed up a local man’s life sentence for stabbing his father-in-law to death and torturing him with a knife, hatchet and table salt.
Brian Degroot was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in July 2018 after a jury found him guilty of the first-degree murder and torture of Michael Brandt.
An appeal filed by Degroot soon after requested a new trial and cited several arguments — ineffective counsel, inappropriate charges and a coerced confession.
The appellate court shot down each of them in a decision published Thursday.
It comes as no surprise to Kalkaska County Prosecutor Mike Perreault.
“We put a lot of work into the Degroot case, with multiple people involved both during the investigation and on the prosecution team,” he said Friday. “I think the decision by the Court of Appeals is just a culmination of the efforts that got put into it on the front end.”
Court records show Degroot and his wife, Jessica Degroot, worked together in the January 2017 slaying.
According to trial testimony, Degroot led Brandt from his home at knifepoint before stabbing him in the back. He ran, and Degroot chased him to the home’s garage, where he was stabbed again in the chest.
He attempted to flee inside to a bathroom and got into the shower.
Degroot tapped on the glass with a knife, according to courtroom testimony, and led the 54-year-old back into the living room. He’d be stabbed again, struck with a hatchet and shot with a crossbow before finally succumbing to his injuries.
Investigators found salt in his wounds.
During trial, Perreault called the murder “one of the most disgusting crimes” he’d seen as a prosecutor.
A friend noticed Brandt’s smokeless chimney two days after the murder, according to court records, and after not getting a response to text messages stopped over to check on him.
He found blood in the home’s entryway and a rolled-up rug in the living room.
Brandt’s body was wrapped inside.
Degroot confessed twice to the killing, according to court documents. Investigators found murder weapons and other, burnt evidence at his home, and witnesses recalled seeing the couple’s car at Brandt’s house on the day of the murder.
It took jurors 35 minutes to reach a guilty verdict.
Jessica Degroot, Brandt’s daughter, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case and is still serving her 10-year prison sentence.
Years later, Perreault still sees Brandt’s family members regularly.
“I’m sure they’re going to be happy with this decision,” he said.
It was not immediately clear Friday if Degroot plans to challenge the appellate court’s decision.
“It seems like with a lot of these cases, it never fully ends,” Perreault said. “There’s always another motion that can be filed, there’s always another opportunity … to try and resurrect an old case.”
Degroot’s appeal attorney Randall Karfonta and former attorney Kyle Trevas did not return calls for comment Friday.
See updates on the case at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.