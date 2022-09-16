TRAVERSE CITY — Two years after a city resident first challenged Traverse City’s plans to replace the Union Street Dam, both parties will convene in Petoskey to have the case heard in appeals court.
For years, the city planned to remove the current dam and replace it with a new structure that would test out new techniques for blocking out invasive species. But some members of the public, now backed by a ruling in February 2021 by 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power, argue that the spot is parkland, and, as such, its use can’t be altered without a three-fifths vote from the citizenry.
Now, both sides will have an opportunity to make their arguments again to the state Court of Appeals. The case will go before the court Oct. 4 in Petoskey.
According to attorneys for both sides, the basic arguments at hand in the case have not changed substantially.
“I think the issues that remain is, is the city charter is going to be applied as it’s written? … and I believe the answer to that question should be and will be ‘yes,’” said Jay Zelenock, attorney for city resident Rick Buckhalter, who first filed suit against the city in October 2020.
Buckhalter sued the city because he claimed the planned fish sorting system would fundamentally change the property from a park, as previously reported. The city charter requires that all city parkland be used exclusively for park purposes. In a separate section, the charter also requires that the issue go up for a vote if the city decided to dispose of a piece of parkland.
“Our position certainly is, the charter is clear that people have reserved this right and power to themselves … and the City Commission overstepped the bounds of its powers by proposing to go forward with this project,” Zelenock said.
Zelenock noted that the city had several opportunities to place the issue on the ballot since Power’s decision in 2021, but it chose not to.
But City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said the land has never been officially designated as parkland to begin with, and even if it was, the fish sorting system would not fundamentally change its use.
“It’s not being disposed of, the city isn’t giving it away, deeding it away, leasing it, nothing of that sort is happening whatsoever,” she said. “In fact, the use of the property isn’t even really changing. Just the infrastructure is being upgraded.”
Trible-Laucht said it will be up to the city commission to determine what to do next if the city’s appeal fails.
Similarly, Zelenock said he and his client had not yet discussed whether they would appeal the case if they lost, though that would be one of several options on the table.
“We’re so far from there,” he said.
After oral arguments next month, it could be another one to two months before a decision is handed down, according to estimates from both sides.
The Union Street Dam is the final dam left after a longstanding effort to remove other such obstructions and return the Boardman River, sometimes called the Ottaway River, to a more natural course. Three others have been removed, with the most recent happening in 2019, according to previous reporting.
Marc Gaden, spokesman for the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission, said dam removal is important to improve connectivity along the river, allowing fish to move throughout the river and to Lake Michigan. And the Boardman has been “a completely different river” since dam removal efforts began.
But that also presents a “conundrum,” because dams can keep out destructive invasive species like sea lampreys.
“And the last piece of the puzzle is, can the fishery managers and the biologists and the powers that be get good things into that river and complete the restoration process while keeping out the bad things,” he said.
According to the original outline of the FishPass project, the new dam system would be kept in place during a 10-year research period, and researchers would arrive at a permanent solution at the end of that period.
Meanwhile, fisheries biologists are wrapping up an assessment into fish movement into and out of the river. Reid Swanson, a fish biologist with the FishPass project, said he is finishing that report now, and it should be available to the public in the winter.
