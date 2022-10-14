TRAVERSE CITY — Building height measurements in Traverse City shouldn’t include rooftop structures like parapet walls, elevator shafts and more, three Court of Appeals judges ruled.
Even under those standards, a building Innovo TC Hall wants to build would measure taller than 60 feet, triggering a citywide vote under a 2016 charter amendment, state Court of Appeals judges Jane E. Markey, David H. Sawyer and Mark T. Boonstra agreed.
The mixed ruling on a decision by 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power had both the developer and an attorney for plaintiffs Save Our Downtown and Albert Quick claiming victory — Brian Mullally, Innovo Development Group co-founder and principal, said the company that owns can move ahead with its plans, albeit with a roof deck more than two feet lower than currently designed. But architects won’t need to get rid of other rooftop features like stairwells and an atrium.
“Our interpretation of the ruling ... is we’re going to be able to comply with the Court of Appeals decision on building height, and also have the amenities and features that were originally part of the design of the building when it was approved by the city planning commission,” he said.
Jay Zelenock, an attorney for Save Our Downtown and Quick, said the court sided with the plaintiff’s arguments that the building is taller than 60 feet. That’s even after the judges agreed rooftop structures shouldn’t count toward a building’s height.
“This means the Innovo project cannot go forward as planned, unless it is approved by the public at the ballot box in November, as Judge Power ruled,” Zelenock said.
Boonstra, Markey and Sawyer agreed with the city and Innovo Development Group that city zoning defines how to measure a building height — in this case as for other flat-top buildings, to the highest point on the roof deck. They noted city Planner Shawn Winter’s exhibits showing that’s how the city measured building heights for decades, plus a diagram in the zoning ordinance showing how a flat-roofed building should be measured.
The three judges rejected arguments from Quick and Save Our Downtown that voters would have understood building height to include rooftop structures, and that charter language makes no exceptions for them. The charter amendment doesn’t address how to measure a building, and an implementation policy for the amendment specifies zoning standards will be used to determine a building’s height.
Nor did the judges agree with plaintiffs that adopting the charter amendment changed how the city measures building height. Such a change would violate state law by effectively amending city zoning rules via ballot initiative.
“Even if it could be said that voters intended ‘building’ to be accorded something other than its plain and ordinary meaning for purposes of the charter amendment, whatever method of measuring building height that the charter amendment established could not displace the method stated in the zoning ordinance unless the voter-enacted ballot initiative that resulted in the charter amendment complied with the procedural requirements of (the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act),” Boonstra wrote for the 3-0 decision.
That could overturn Power’s decision from when Quick and Save Our Downtown challenged the city’s approval of Innovo TC Hall’s plans. Power reasoned that any structure permanently attached to a building should count toward its height measurement.
Nevertheless, insulation, a green roof and other elements atop the concrete roof slab of the building Innovo TC Hall plans puts it over the 60-foot mark, the judges agreed.
Power ruled as much in the lower court, arguing the roof alone should have prompted city officials to place the project on the ballot before they approved it in April 2021.
Appeals court judges reversed Power’s decision blocking construction of other projects with rooftop structures exceeding 60 feet.
But the judges agreed that Quick and Save Our Downtown had standing to challenge the city’s approval of the project, siding with their arguments that the case centered on voting rights. They rejected Innovo TC Hall’s claims that neither could show the particular harm required to sue, or that the plaintiffs had a right to challenge what the developer deemed a zoning issue.
Innovo Development Group’s plans are still on the ballot in Nov. 8, and Mullally said he’s looking forward to asking voters to back their plans to add more housing to the downtown.
City voters will be asked to approve plans for a structure taller than 60 feet at the proposed Hall Street location — ballot language doesn’t give specifics about the building plans.
Mullally said he believes the company will have the right to build rooftop structures above 60 feet, regardless of the vote’s outcome.
Zelenock said that depends on many factors, including whether Save Our Downtown and Quick opt to appeal. He disagreed with the appeals court’s decision that such structures don’t count toward a building’s height.
“I think that if the court of appeals decision stands, that they have, erroneously in my view, given them some ability to build some structures over 60 feet,” he said.
Zelenock said Quick and the nonprofit will have to decide how to proceed.
Plaintiffs have 42 days to appeal, during which Power’s ruling remains in effect, Zelenock said. Power’s ruling would also hold while the state Supreme Court decides the case, should it take the appeal.
Messages for city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht were left Thursday afternoon.
