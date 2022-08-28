MAPLETON — Winery ordinances in Peninsula Township are back in place following a federal appeals court ruling.
Two Sixth Circuit Court Judges on a three-judge panel sided with Peninsula Township and citizens group Protect the Peninsula, and vacated an order from a lower court judge making large swaths of the ordinances unenforceable. It comes after the appeals court reversed a federal district court ruling and allowed Protect the Peninsula to intervene in the lawsuit 11 wineries and association Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula filed against the township.
Judges Karen Nelson Moore and Jane Branstetter Stranch ruled that Protect the Peninsula being allowed to intervene “changes the landscape,” so they vacated the injunction and sent it back to the lower court for reconsideration.
T.J. Andrews, an attorney for Protect the Peninsula, called it a “game-changer,” and township attorney William Fahey agreed it’s a fairly dramatic turnaround in a case where several prior rulings had not gone the township’s way.
“So we’re going to have to turn the clock back to give Protect the Peninsula an opportunity to protect its interests and protect its right to bring claims and make sure its members’ property interest are not adversely affected,” Fahey said.
Joseph Infante, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said what looked like victory celebrations seemed misleading or premature. He also rejected statements from the group characterizing the decision as a chance for a do-over.
It’s still up to Judge Paul Maloney of the U.S. District Court’s Western Michigan district to decide what Protect the Peninsula’s role will be moving forward, Infante said.
“That’s the bottom line of this, is for Protect the Peninsula and the township to be claiming victory right now and saying this case is starting over is, you know, untrue, because we don’t know,” he said. “The only person who knows what this case is going to look like is Judge Maloney, because he gets to decide that.”
Plus, Infante said Protect the Peninsula’s role in the case might not make much of a difference. For one, the Sixth Circuit Court’s ruling doesn’t specifically tell the lower court to consider any argument beyond Protect the Peninsula’s preemption claims.
The citizens group wants Maloney to send questions from the lawsuit over whether township ordinances are superseded by state law to a state court — Infante said a federal judge has discretion to take up such issues if they’re closely related to federal law issues, in this case, the wineries’ arguments that township ordinances violate the Constitution.
While Infante said he believes the lower court may not consider much beyond that, Andrews said the Sixth Circuit Court order is clear that the higher court wants the district court to broadly reconsider its decision to block township ordinances.
“The Sixth Circuit Court was clear that the injunction and the basis for it need to be revisited,” Andrews said. Fahey echoed this, arguing he saw the order as essentially mooting the basis behind the now-vacated injunction.
Andrews agreed the decision doesn’t amount to starting from zero, but it does give the citizens group an opportunity to make legal arguments and, if necessary, ask for more discovery.
Moore and Stranch wrote Protect the Peninsula had no chance to defend the ordinances, which Maloney agreed to block after ruling the township had conceded or failed to raise any counterarguments. But his decision wasn’t based on the merits of the lawsuit’s arguments.
“These circumstances raise serious questions regarding the merits of the district court’s injunction following its partial grant of summary judgement as well as regarding the prejudice that (Protect the Peninsula) faces by not having been able to raise arguments against the injunction before the district court,” Moore and Stranch wrote.
Protect the Peninsula could also claim the wineries and association waited too long to file suit, the two judges wrote. Nor could the appeals court determine how much harm the injunction staying in place might cause without considering Protect the Peninsula’s arguments.
The third judge, Joan L. Larsen, would have stayed the injunction while the lower court decides how to proceed with the newly added party, Larsen wrote in a partial dissent — vacating instead of staying the injunction means the appeal is effectively over, Andrews said.
The wineries and association sued in October 2020 over what they contended were unconstitutional, illegal or preempted parts of Peninsula Township’s ordinances over various winery types, as previously reported.
Those ordinances limited some wineries to selling wines made from at least 85 percent peninsula-grown fruit, and touched on many other aspects of the plaintiffs’ businesses as well. That included bans on many types of guest events, including weddings, and limits on what kind of branded merchandise some wineries could sell.
Maloney sided with many of the wineries’ and association’s claims, blocking the township from enforcing much of the ordinances in question. He left a few issues undecided, including whether the wineries could seek millions in damages from the township, and whether they waited too long to challenge the ordinance, parts of which are a few decades old.
That trial is on hold since the Sixth Circuit Court allowed Protect the Peninsula to intervene.
Maloney gave the township, plaintiffs and citizens group time to lay out how to proceed, and will set a scheduling conference later in September, Andrews said.
Protect the Peninsula also filed its motion to dismiss the state law claims, court dockets show.
Any delay to the case could prove more costly for the township, especially since the injunction has been vacated, Infante said. He argued that restarts the clock on damages the wineries could claim, and will lead to higher legal bills for both township and plaintiffs that Peninsula could ultimately have to pay.
Infante said he believes the case is still largely proceeding on the track it was before, and that a trial is still possible by late fall or spring 2023.
Andrews, on the other hand, said Protect the Peninsula will seek to raise several issues she saw with how the case proceeded in district court.
