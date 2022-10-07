PETOSKEY — How to measure a building in Traverse City is the central question of a case before the state Court of Appeals.
City resident Albert Quick and nonprofit Save Our Downtown argued planning commissioners erred in permitting TC Innovo Hall’s plans for a structure with apartments, first-floor retail and parking.
The developer and city argued the building should measure 60 feet — the height from grade to the roof deck, although appeals court judges noted an affidavit showing it 62 feet-plus including insulation. Quick and the nonprofit pointed to several rooftop structures like stairwells and an atrium that they argued pushed the height closer to 80 feet.
Such a structure would have to go to a citywide vote under a 2016 charter amendment that Quick and Save Our Downtown members supported.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power agreed, ruling that such permanent parts of a building should count toward the height. He blocked construction and ordered the city not to let similar proposals move forward without putting them on the ballot.
The city appealed, and on Tuesday city attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht told a panel of three state Court of Appeals judges the ruling runs counter to years of past practice.
Michael Naughton, an attorney for Innovo TC Hall, said it makes no sense for an out-of-town developer to come to Traverse City if they don’t know how a building will be measured there.
What’s more, city zoning rules and its special use permit process define how to measure a building while the charter language does not, Trible-Laucht said. That’s something voters would have understood when city commissioners hashed out an implementation policy for the charter amendment and sought feedback.
“To a person, not one person assumed the special land use process was thrown out the window,” she said. “Everyone accepted that that was the process going forward, and nobody disputed at the time how buildings would be measured.”
She argued the charter amendment and zoning language defining building height should be read in pari materia, meaning they’re both of the same subject matter. That would mean they should be viewed as complementary, not conflicting.
Brenda Quick is co-counsel for Save Our Downtown and Albert Quick (Brenda and Albert are married) and argued the average voter wouldn’t look at a building and assume rooftop features, which the city argues shouldn’t be measured, aren’t part of the structure.
While Naughton argued the case is about the structure and function of Traverse City’s government, Brenda Quick countered the case at its core is a voter’s rights one. Voters amended the charter because they believed city officials weren’t following zoning rules.
“As a result of that, the charter amendment was adopted to allow people to reserve for themselves the right to have a vote for any building that was over 60 feet on whether or not it was going to be acceptable within city limits,” she said.
Plus, city charter provisions and zoning ordinances can’t be in pari materia because the concept should only apply to equal provisions of law, with a city charter outranking zoning rules, Brenda Quick said.
She, co-counsel Jay Zelenock, Trible-Laucht and Naughton gathered in a courtroom in Petoskey Tuesday. They laid out their arguments for Presiding Judge Jane E. Markey, plus judges Mark T. Boonstra and David H. Sawyer.
Boonstra asked Brenda Quick if the charter amendment in effect changed city zoning, which would be illegal since state law bars voters from changing city zoning by referendum.
The charter amendment would invalidate any conflicting zoning, not amend it, Brenda Quick responded. It would then fall to the city to change its zoning to comply.
Naughton said the developer doesn’t agree either plaintiffs had standing to sue in the first place, arguing they didn’t meet the standard of having a particular harm that set them apart from other city residents.
Brenda Quick responded that Albert Quick did as a voter whose rights to decide on the building were violated. Save Our Downtown also has standing to defend those rights as a group, she said.
She also disputed an assertion from the city that Albert Quick and Save Our Downtown had “unclean hands” in the lawsuit because both had endorsed the city’s implementation policy — neither did any such thing, Brenda Quick told the appeals court judges.
Markey said the case is submitted for consideration.
As to when the three-judge panel could reach a decision, Brenda Quick said it could be a matter of weeks to months.
