PETOSKEY — Three Michigan Court of Appeals judges will decide whether plans to replace a dam in Traverse City with a new kind of fish-sorting passage can go ahead — or if they first must go to a citywide vote.
It all depends on how the judges interpret two sections of the city charter that limit what elected officials can and can’t do with city parkland.
At issue is whether FishPass, as the project is called, would convert part of Union Street Dam Park to a non-parkland use, and whether an agreement between the city and project lead Great Lakes Fishery Commission amounted to a transfer.
On Tuesday, Judge David H. Sawyer focused on the transfer question, telling city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht that he thinks it could be the city’s best argument. Sawyer, appeals court Judge Mark T. Boonstra and the panel’s Presiding Judge Jane E. Markey heard those arguments in a courthouse in Petoskey.
“If nothing is transferred, why is a vote of the people needed?” Sawyer asked Trible-Laucht.
She responded that Sawyer “hit the nail on the head,” arguing that the city still will own Union Street Dam Park during and after FishPass’s construction.
And Scott Howard, an attorney for the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, said a memorandum of understanding between the city and organization that’s leading the project is clear that the city retains ownership of the land.
Jay Zelenock, an attorney for city resident Rick Buckhalter, countered that the memorandum of understanding looked like a lease by another name, which would require a vote under the charter.
Plus, the same charter sections block the city from changing parkland to a non-park use without voter say-so, Zelenock argued.
Instead of building another kind of fish ladder, as Boonstra put it in a question at one point, the city would allow a 400-foot concrete channel where the fish sorting would happen with a gantry crane on top.
Trible-Laucht told the judges the project isn’t a change of use.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power ruled otherwise in April 2021. He determined the fish-sorting passageway proposed as part of the $20-million-plus project is more like a laboratory use, so the project should go on the ballot, as previously reported.
The city appealed and, on Tuesday, judges questioned whether the charter language requires a vote for changes of use to parklands — Boonstra asked Zelenock if he was reading that into the language, or reading it into what the charter language’s drafters intended.
Zelenock said charter language requiring parkland to be devoted solely to park uses should be viewed in context with language barring disposal without a vote. “So this is allowing outside entities to come in to what should be entirely city-owned, -controlled and -used parks to conduct research and technology development that they’re going to use for proprietary and commercial purposes in other locations,” he said.
The city contracts with third parties to sell concessions and offer other activities at its parks, Trible-Laucht argued in rebuttal.
And she and Howard both pushed back on Zelenock’s characterization of FishPass research as commercial — Great Lakes Fishery Commission is a joint U.S.-Canadian organization that would share FishPass research findings for free to other areas to benefit fisheries and habitat, Howard said.
Markey asked if there was some irony in Buckhalter challenging a project by claiming it disposes of parkland when it should result in more usable space at Union Street Dam Park.
Zelenock said he considered that to be “spin” that he found unpersuasive, although Trible-Laucht said GLFC Project Leader Dan Zielinski attested to that increase in affidavits.
FishPass would replace the aging earthen dam and add a selective fish passageway that allows native species like sturgeon and suckers to pass upstream while blocking invasive species like sea lamprey, as previously reported.
The proposal attracted considerable attention, both from advocates who touted its promise in solving a vexing issue for reconnecting rivers to the Great Lakes, and from those who feared an impact on the Boardman/Ottaway River’s trout upstream. Still others objected to planned park amenities and tree cuttings.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel even weighed in, with judges agreeing on Sept. 27 to accept an amicus brief backing the city’s arguments and municipal governments’ rights to make decisions affecting critical infrastructure. But Zelenock told appeals court judges Tuesday that brief missed the mark in its comparison to another case involving a city-owned power plant.
Markey said the case is submitted for consideration. Judges could reach a decision within a few weeks, according to information from the appeals court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.