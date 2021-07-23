TRAVERSE CITY — State Court of Appeals judges aren’t convinced Traverse City’s appeal against a lawsuit holding up FishPass should be fast-tracked.
The court recently rejected a motion to reconsider earlier denial of the city and project lead Great Lakes Fishery Commission’s request for an expedited appeal. It’s great news for Jay Zelenock, an attorney for city resident Rick Buckhalter.
He sued to challenge the city’s authority to approve the $20-million-plus fish-sorting channel and weir set to replace the Union Street Dam. City charter amendments that require voters to approve any disposal of parkland or changing it to non-park use blocked the project’s approval, and 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power agreed.
A dam inspection the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy did in May shows the replacement is urgently needed, city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said before the ruling. She asked the court to allow the report into record to show the latest conditions of the structure that dates to the 1860s but was substantially overhauled in the 1950s.
But the court rejected the ask, which Zelenock applauded.
“We are pleased that the court was not swayed by the city’s and GLFC’s arguments that there was supposedly ‘new evidence’ or ‘changed circumstances’ that warranted a change in the court’s approach to the appeal, and the court will address this appeal in its usual thorough manner on the record established in the circuit court,” he said in an email.
Marc Gaden, GLFC’s communications director, said the ruling leaves the case right where it was the first time judges opted not to expedite the appeal.
But it doesn’t deter the agency’s determination to build the structure that’s meant to keep out invasive species while letting desired ones through, he said.
A message left for Trible-Laucht following the ruling wasn’t returned Tuesday.
