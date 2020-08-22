BELLAIRE — The Michigan Supreme Court and now Court of Appeals have denied a request for review by a man convicted of shooting another hunter.
David Michael Barber, 46, was sentenced to three to 15 years in prison on Jan. 13 by 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power after the hunter was convicted of involuntary homicide, felony firearm possession and trespassing.
Barber requested an attorney to assist in that latest appeal the day after his sentencing, court records show. Several requests for bond followed as he pursued that appeal, joining similar requests due to health issues and the 46-year-old’s concerns over COVID-19.
The trial court denied each of them.
Barber’s appellate arguments, initially brought to light during his Bellaire-based trial, took the case briefly to the desk of the Michigan Supreme Court early this year. The high court promptly remanded Barber’s request to the Court of Appeals.
The Court of Appeals reviewed the file and, without issuing a summary, denied Barber’s request.
A brief explanation states the court was “not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed” by appellate judges.
Barber, of Gaylord, was found guilty after a jury trial of shooting and killing Justin Beutel on Nov. 15, 2018 — opening day of firearm deer season.
A Department of Natural Resources investigation revealed Barber had crossed onto land owned by Beutel’s family while hunting that day, according to court records. He spotted what he thought was a buck about 60 yards away, and fired a shot.
Minutes later Barber found Beutel lying over a partially field-dressed deer, court records state.
Barber was charged in January.
Court records show the defense argued Beutel wasn’t visible from Barber’s perch, and Barber’s Attorney Daniel Hartman called into question whether his client’s actions constitute the level of negligence needed for an involuntary manslaughter charge.
Jurors — and as of August, Michigan’s higher courts — weren’t swayed.
See more court news at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.