TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools is one of several districts throughout the country affected by an "attack" on a widely used elementary education platform.
The attack targeted individual accounts and used them to send a link to “inappropriate images” via the app’s messaging feature Wednesday morning, according to an update distributed to parents later that day.
According to the school district’s announcement, the compromise “only impacted a handful of messages between parents and teachers before the messages feature was shut down.”
“It’s also important to note this issue is not limited to just TCAPS. We have been made aware this happened in other districts as well,” read a district statement.
“Our technology department has been in contact with SeeSaw to make them aware of this issue and work towards a solution.”
According to reports from around the country, the attack also appeared to have affected users in Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota and South Dakota.
A representative for the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday morning, but a Twitter post from Seesaw indicated “specific accounts were compromised by an outside actor.”
“We take this incident extremely seriously,” the company stated in its post.
According to reports on the company’s website, the incident occurred as a result of “a coordinated ‘credential stuffing’ attack,” in which individual account holders reused the same passwords across several services across the web. The “attackers” used those passwords, which had already been compromised elsewhere, to access to the users’ Seesaw accounts, the company reported.
The company shut off the messaging feature completely Wednesday, and restored messaging access at 10 a.m. Thursday after removing offending messages, resetting affected passwords, and adjusting the platform's detection and blocking rules, according the reports.
It appears the attackers didn’t do anything else with the hijacked accounts beyond logging in and sending the inappropriate link, the company reported.
Ginger Smith, spokesperson for the district, said TCAPS doesn't know how many people were affected. The district uses SeeSaw for students in kindergarten through second grade, she said.
“Building and district communications do not go through SeeSaw, so communications will not be interrupted as we can communicate through other avenues without delay or issue,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.