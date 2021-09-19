TRAVERSE CITY — An affordable housing developer that just broke ground on one apartment project in Traverse City has plans for another.
Woda Cooper Companies will ask Traverse City for a tax break on its proposed 53-unit apartment building slated for land on South Garfield Avenue. Company Senior Vice President of Development Craig Patterson said 34 of those apartments would be for people earning 70 to 80 percent of area median income — up to $54,400 for a two-person household, he said.
The rest would have lower rents aimed at people earning 30 percent of area median income or higher, Patterson said.
Those apartments with higher rents would be aimed at providing housing options for U.S. Coast Guard enlistees, and while Woda Cooper Companies plans on providing the Coast Guard with lease packets, the apartments wouldn’t be exclusively for them, Patterson said.
“We’re very excited about that, because ... we have developed veteran housing before, but this is for active servicemembers who desperately need affordable housing, so I’m pretty excited about seeing what we can do and how that could help some of our patriots who are serving every day in the Traverse City and northwest Michigan area,” he said.
Commissioners will consider the company’s payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement at their meeting Monday.
The idea came to the company after the U.S. Coast Guard reached out to Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn with a study showing the need for housing there, Patterson said. Colburn in turn approached the company.
Woda Cooper Companies wants a 16-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes deal, where it would pay 6 percent of rental income minus the cost of utilities for common areas, documents show. That agreement would start in 2023, with an estimated payment of $26,486 in the first year, climbing to $41,265 by the last.
Compare that to an estimated tax bill of $267,000, according to calculations from city Assessor Polly Cairns — that number is based on 2021 millage rates.
It’s planned for three lots east of South Garfield Avenue near the Kinross Street intersection, documents show.
Patterson said the location has plenty going for it, including many employers within walking distance and access to bus routes.
The company will apply for a Low Income Housing Tax Credit from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, Patterson said. Assuming the company gets the approvals it needs, construction should start in spring of 2023.
The possibility of more housing for middle- and lower-income tenants was exciting for city Commissioner Ashlea Walter, she said.
“PILOT is one of the only tools we have in our toolbox to help someone like Woda (Cooper Companies) to make it happen, so I’ll probably be in favor of it,” she said.
First, Walter wants to make sure the housing stays affordable in the long term. She cited disappointment over the recent sale of Trailside45, an apartment complex built to provide below-market rents, and their conversion to condos.
A PILOT agreement gives the city some leverage to ensure the housing it covers stays affordable, Walter said.
She also liked the idea of providing housing opportunities to the Coast Guard.
“They’re such an important part of our community and are experiencing that (housing) shortage just like a lot of other groups,” she said.
Apartments with rents below market rate but still available to middle-income earners are sorely needed in Traverse City, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said. Restaurant and other service industry employees come up often in discussions about the need for housing in the city, but most of them make too much to qualify for what the state considers “affordable” housing.
“That 70 to 80 percent of area median income is a missing piece of housing in this region that’s desperately needed,” she said. “To me, that’s a really encouraging part of this development.”
Market forces including land and material costs often steer developers toward building housing that’s either out of reach for the average worker or limited to low-income, Shamroe said. Granting a PILOT agreement ensures the city still gets money for essential services while allowing developers to build attainable housing.
Woda Cooper Companies just broke ground on another apartment building on Wellington Street south of Eighth Street, Patterson said. Rents in the 58-unit apartment building are set to range from $521 per month up to $1,380, as previously reported.
TREASURER FIRED
Commissioners on Monday also will vote whether to confirm Colburn’s decision to fire city Treasurer and Finance Director Kelli Martin.
Colburn previously said he terminated her employment on Sept. 8, and said the working relationship between employer and employee wasn’t working — Christopher Martin, Kelli Martin’s husband, previously said the job was a bad fit culturally.
Documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request show considerable friction between Kelli Martin and her department employees, to the point that some quit. They also show disagreements mounted between Martin and Colburn prior to Colburn firing her.
The city manager can fire the treasurer, but it’s one of two positions that requires five city commissioners’ confirmation to dismiss, according to the city charter.
Commissioners also will vote to confirm Colburn’s appointment of James Henderson as interim treasurer and finance director until Colburn selects (and the commission confirms) a permanent replacement, the agenda shows.
