GREILICKVILLE — George Bowers asked a question of the 70 or so people packed into the Elmwood Township Hall to discuss a 606-unit apartment complex proposed for the township.
“Is there anybody in this room that traffic is not a principal concern? Anyone at all,” he asked.
No hands went up.
Bowers served as de facto leader of a meeting of neighbors and others who gathered Tuesday to ask questions or voice concerns over REI Construction’s plans for 80-plus acres of land between East Grandview and Carter roads — Bowers, a neighbor of the property in question, stressed he’s not a leader of any group, but he did occasionally interject when the discussion got heated.
He needed to a few times when Jon and Maggie Laureto, REI Construction partners, answered a barrage of questions about their plans. Audience members wanted to know where the traffic would go on an already strained M-22, especially as other developments nearby pop up.
They also asked how the wooded site crossed by Brewery Creek would be impacted and why they didn’t choose another spot.
The land is zoned for what REI Construction plans, and was envisioned as a development site by township leaders for 40 years, Jon Laureto said. It already has water and sewer available.
“We love Leelanau County, we’re from here and we think there’s a housing need,” he said. “This is the nicest site aesthetically and it’s already been queued up to build, but it’s not just those reasons, we’re Leelanau County residents and we know we need the housing here.”
That didn’t satisfy an audience member, who noted there are other open sites not covered in what she called a healthy forest. Maggie Laureto said not many available sites are zoned properly.
The Lauretos fielded a wide range of other questions, from how much the apartments would cost — those numbers aren’t ready, Maggie Laureto said — to how they’d accommodate people who don’t want to drive in winter months — Bay Area Transportation Authority is interested, she said.
Jon Laureto said the apartments will be built in phases over several years.
Plans call for leaving as many trees as possible, Maggie Laureto said. Jon Laureto said the creek will be left alone, to which property neighbor Katherine Purcell retorted that plans call for putting a culvert in the creek for a road crossing.
Brad Purcell — Katherine Purcell’s husband — asked why they aren’t planning to get a permit from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Jon Laureto said a permit isn’t required if they don’t build in wetlands, and they’re not trying to avoid regulations.
Township planners consider the project a use-by-right development, and former township supervisor Jack Kelly gave a crash course on what that means. Such projects can be approved by the planning commission without a public hearing. Developers need to convince a majority of planning commissioners that they meet applicable zoning standards.
Planners will approve the project if they determine it does, regardless of public sentiment, Kelly said.
“You can have 1,000 people say, no, but if they meet the requirements of the law, they have a reasonable expectation of approval,” he said.
Kelly said he has doubts as to whether the proposed apartment complex is a use-by-right project, and suggested audience members pressure township trustees to seek a second opinion from Elmwood’s legal counsel before the Nov. 20 planning commission meeting.
Audience members seemed to take to heart Kelly’s instructions on how to submit public comments to the township and how to get their request placed on the next trustee meeting agenda.
Bowers said he’s glad to see so many people who care about quality of life in Elmwood Township, and thinks there’s momentum for raising concerns with the planning commission.
“I’m very happy with the turnout, and I’m elated that Jon and Maggie Laureto showed up to be a part of the process and discussion,” he said. “I think it was very noble of them to take that opportunity.”
Maggie Laureto said afterward that she’s excited to be coming to the area and that her company is trying to do everything “by the book.”
“I think these people care about their community, and we do too,” she said.
