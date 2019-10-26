From Staff Reports
ELMIRA — Warner Township officials in Antrim County asked voters to consider a millage renewal for road funding.
Township Clerk Pam Zaremba said the voter-approved millage expired in May. Voters will decide on Nov. 5 whether to renew the 1.5-mill tax levy for four years through 2022.
Zaremba said officials missed the August ballot for this question, so voters now will decide in a special November election.
Ballot language shows the millage will pay for improvements, repairs and maintenance of established roads within the township.
The tax would raise an estimated $32,986 in the first year, if approved by voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.