BELLAIRE — Five men facing charges in Antrim County related to a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor are scheduled for a 15-day trial beginning Aug. 21, although a circuit court judge has yet to rule on whether the men will be tried together or separately.
Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor and twin brothers Michael Null and William Null, all of Michigan, are charged with one count each of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Brian Higgins, a resident of Wisconsin, is charged with one count of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism.
The men pleaded not guilty or stood mute when a district court judge in December bound the case over for trial following a lengthy preliminary hearing in Traverse City last summer.
Court records show the Fix and Null cases are currently assigned to 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, who signed a temporary consolidation order allowing him to preside over a pretrial hearing.
Molitor’s case is assigned to 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn, elected to his first term in November to fill the seat of long-time judge Thomas Power, who retired in December.
Evidence previously presented in court detailed the men’s anger over the governor’s pandemic-related executive orders and their objections to federal government restrictions and possible vaccine mandates.
A team of attorneys with Michigan’s Attorney General’s office — William Rollstin, John Pallas, Phillip Jacques and Daniel Grano — are prosecuting the case and are seeking to try the men together, as stated in a motion for joinder, filed just after Christmas with Antrim County Circuit Court.
The defendants are represented by attorneys from Traverse City, Cadillac, Grand Rapids and Flint, who’ve previously questioned actions by undercover agents and confidential sources, with some arguing their clients were big talkers, who did not have the wherewithal to carry out the plot.
Early glimpse of defense strategy
There is no constitutional rule specifically governing joint trials, which gives judges broad power to decide whether to join cases of separate defendants facing similar charges.
For the court and for the state, a joint trial would likely involve less time and fewer resources; for the defendants, a joint trial invites comparisons between defendants as each separately asserts their innocence and may or may not decide to testify in their own defense.
Defense attorneys have filed opposing responses to the state’s joinder motion, giving an early look at possible strategy months before the case actually goes to go to trial.
For example, court records show Thomas Siver, who represents Michael Null, and Damian Nunzio, who represents William Null, have each filed objections to having state prosecutors try their clients as a group.
While William Barnett, who represents Molitor, filed a one-page “consent to joinder,” meaning his client would not object to being tried with the other four.
Evidence previously presented in court by the state’s prosecution team included brief portions of what the state has said were hundreds of hours of audio recordings made by undercover FBI agents and confidential sources.
These recordings, the state says, plus cell phone texts and communications on messaging apps, show how the men participated in field training exercises, discussed using violence against law enforcement officers and ultimately decided to target a specific politician and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her lakeside vacation home north of Elk Rapids.
That does not mean, court records show, that the state’s evidence is directed similarly at those charged.
Prosecutors are seeking to admit the statements of 21 people the state has labeled unindicted co-conspirators.
A brief filed by the state in support of that effort included portions of exhibits from the preliminary hearing, and appears to show William Null suggesting shooting the governor rather than kidnapping her and both Nulls expressing support of a prospective plan to slow down responders by blowing up a bridge where US-31 crosses Elk Lake.
The brief also contains exhibits appearing to show Molitor expressing frustration that protests and rallies did not produce the desired result — a return to what the men termed a constitutional government — and recording a slow-motion video of Whitmer’s vacation home as he and others conducted drive-by surveillance.
Molitor is also accused of bringing a radio frequency detector to a training exercise to check attendees for recording devices, court records show.
Pending rulings
Elsenheimer has yet to rule on joining the cases or using unindicted co-conspirator statements at trial.
The state filed another pre-trial motion Jan. 25, seeking to bar public disclosure of all discovery material — all evidence collected by the state and the defense in advance of trial — in which the judge also has yet to rule.
The next in-court hearing listed in the court’s register of actions is a writ of habeas corpus hearing in the William Null case, sought by Nunzio, with no other details publicly available, scheduled for March 13 at 10:30 a.m.
Nunzio, reached at his office Thursday, said he could offer no further details.
If the men do go on trial together, it is likely the court would address how five defendants, their attorneys, court staff, family members of the defendants, the jury, an interested public and the media, plus the necessary technology to show exhibits, would be accommodated.
There is one large courtroom on the second floor of Antrim County’s historic courthouse in Bellaire, though the county on Friday declined to release its square footage.
