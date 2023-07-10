ELK RAPIDS — An Antrim County Sheriff's Office K9 apprehended a man who allegedly pointed a gun at his wife before fleeing, Sheriff Daniel Bean reported.
Early Saturday at approximately 1:45 a.m., deputies said they called in Bricko to help investigate a felonious domestic assault that took place at a home in Elk Rapids Township.
According to a preliminary investigation, a man allegedly assaulted his wife and pointed a handgun at her before fleeing on foot after the police were called.
Bean said it is unknown if the man was armed.
The dog picked up on his scent and followed it east of the house into the woods where the K9 found him hiding, and "physically apprehended" him, Bean said.
The man was taken to Munson Medical Center for injuries he sustained from Bricko and released into custody at the Antrim County Jail, officials reported.
Bean said he has submitted a report to the Antrim County Prosecutor's Office requesting a felony domestic assault with a weapon charge.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Bellaire Police Department and the Elk Rapids Police Department.
