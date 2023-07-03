BELLAIRE — Bricko, the Antrim County K-9, successfully found a suspect who had run from the scene of a drunk-driving crash, according to sheriff's office personnel. 

On Thursday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the Antrim County Sheriff's Office was called to a report of a single-vehicle traffic crash on South East Torch Lake Drive near Bellaire Highway in Forest Home Township. 

Once deputies arrived on the scene, Sheriff Daniel Bean said, the driver — a 36-year-old man from Kalamazoo — had allegedly already fled on foot. 

Bricko then tracked the driver west from the crash scene into a wooded area, and found the driver hiding in tall grass at about 6 p.m., according to Bean. 

The driver was taken to the Antrim County Jail "peacefully and without incident," Bean said in a statement. 

A report has been submitted to the county prosecutor's office requesting the following charges: operating while intoxicated third offense felony; driving while license suspended misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a traffic crash misdemeanor. 

The sheriff's office K-9 team was assisted by the Bellaire Police Department, Bellaire District Fire Department and the South East Torch Lake Fire Department. 

