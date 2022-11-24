TRAVERSE CITY — A preliminary hearing in the criminal case against five men facing state charges in an accused 2020 plot to kidnap the governor will resume Dec. 7 in front of 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka.
Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null, all of Michigan, are charged with one count each of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Brian Higgins, a resident of Wisconsin, is charged with one count of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism.
Stepka recessed the hearing Sept. 2. Prior testimony in state and federal courts showed the men were angry at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her pandemic-related executive orders prompted by the pandemic and objected to federal government restrictions and any possible vaccine mandates.
The state has filed its brief requesting the judge bind the case over to 13th Circuit Court for trial. Defense attorneys have filed briefs in opposition and Stepka is expected to rule on the possible bind-over when the hearing resumes, court records show.
The state is represented by four attorneys with the Michigan Attorney General’s office, which is prosecuting the case, and the five defendants are represented by six defense attorneys, one of whom is local, with the others hailing from Cadillac, Grand Rapids and Flint.
State prosecutors argued during the preliminary hearing that the men trained for — and planned to carry out — the plot to kidnap the governor from her lakeside vacation home near Elk Rapids.
Defense attorneys previously focused their cross-examinations of government witnesses on the role of undercover FBI agents and confidential human sources and whether these defendants actually had the capacity to carry out a plot or were just big talkers.
The state also previously filed legal arguments in support of utilizing statements made by 16 individuals the state categorized as unindicted co-conspirators.
“Although idle chatter will not satisfy this requirement, statements that prompt the listener, who need not be one of the conspirators, to respond in a way that promotes or facilitates the accomplishment of the illegal objective will suffice,” a memorandum of law, filed in August by the prosecution, states.
Stepka recessed the hearing following days of witness testimony from FBI agents and a confidential human source, and after viewing and listening to discussion of the more than 100 exhibits submitted by attorneys for the state.
The exhibits, which include audio and video recordings, maps, a timeline, photographs and screen shots of encrypted group chats and text messages, became a separate issue of law prior to the adjournment, court records show.
Court proceedings, and the exhibits and testimony shared during those proceedings, are generally considered public.
Yet, during the men’s preliminary hearing, videos were played and images of documents and other evidence were posted on a screen turned toward the judge and away from the gallery.
Subsequent media requests to the court seeking copies of the exhibits — including a request by the Record-Eagle — were denied by the court.
That denial prompted a freelance videographer, Eric VanDussen, who has been following the case for a possible documentary film on political extremism, to file a motion seeking immediate access to the material.
VanDussen, who is not an attorney, argued the motion himself in 86th District Court in front of Stepka, who denied the motion.
Stepka said he consulted with the state court administrator before ruling and explained that the exhibits are not the property of the court, but rather the property of the parties that filed them.
The state’s lead prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani, also weighed in, stating in court Sept. 2 that exhibits created by the attorney general’s office are subject to the Freedom of Information Act, and could be accessed through that office.
“We maintain custody and control of those exhibits, Judge,” Doddamani said. “If reporters would like access to those, they can FOIA them and go through the procedures. And under the FOIA law because they’re public at this point, we could release them.”
The Record-Eagle and VanDussen then filed separate FOIA requests with the attorney general’s office — the Record-Eagle asked for a list of exhibits and communications regarding any behind-the-scenes agreement between the defense and the prosecution regarding witness testimony and VanDussen said he asked for an exhibit list as well as copies of the exhibits themselves.
The attorney general’s FOIA coordinator issued partial, yet extensive, denials to both requests, citing the ongoing nature of the case. VanDussen then filed a lawsuit against the attorney general in the Michigan Court of Claims.
That lawsuit is ongoing, court records show.
VanDussen, represented in the lawsuit by attorney Frederik Stig-Nielsen, said the attorney general’s office has yet to provide him with a list of what they are withholding.
“The attorney general is violating the Freedom of Information Act with regards to Eric’s request,” Stig-Nielsen said. “It was egregious. We have no idea how many records they are withholding or what portions of records they are withholding.”
Stig-Nielsen said he also is seeking to file a writ of mandamus to compel the attorney general to provide a description of the items being withheld. A writ of mandamus, if granted, is an order from a higher court to a government official ordering them to fulfill their duties.
“It defies common sense and logic that, all of a sudden, items can be admitted in open court and then they can’t be available to the general public after that,” Stig-Nielsen said.
An AG press office representative said Wednesday afternoon the lawsuit was part of an open case.
"The information requested by Mr. VanDussen is part of an open case and we have no further comment," Sharisse Thompson said in an email.
The preliminary hearing in the criminal case against the five Antrim County defendants is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in 86th District Court on Washington Street.
Court staff confirmed the proceedings also will be live-streamed on the judge’s YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.