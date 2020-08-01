BELLAIRE — Antrim County voters face a long ballot filled with contested Republican races and multiple tax requests.

At least three Antrim County Commission seats will be challenged in Tuesday’s GOP primary, while voters also will decide on a smattering of contested GOP township races across the county.

County Commission

District No. 1 (Banks Township)

Brian H. Vey

Jarris Rubingh

District No. 4 (Elk Rapids Township)

Ed Boettcher, incumbent

Vincent Cooper

District No. 6 (Custer, Forest Home, Helena townships)

Brenda Ricksgers, incumbent

Gary A. Lockwood

Ronald J. Barwick

A number of Antrim County townships also have contested races for elected posts, all on the Republican side of the ballot.

Banks Township

Supervisor

Alex Busman

Matt Heeres

Clerk

Julie Chellis

Donna L. Heeres

Central Lake Township

Supervisor

Stanley A. Bean

Larry Germain

Robert Wilson

Trustee (2 seats)

Bill Bailey

Patrick Hanlon

Pat Marshall

Chestonia Township

Supervisor

Gerald Boone Averill

Wally Shattuck

Trustee (2 seats)

Nathan Bootz

Wendy Hummel

Nicholas P. Kier

Forest Home Township

Treasurer

Linda Dinger-Hoogerhyde

Theresa Kent

Helena Township

Supervisor

Butch Peeples

Rick Teague

Jordan Township

Supervisor

Timothy D. Morris

Philip J. Nemecek

Treasurer

Jessica Morris

Patricia Nemecek

Trustee (2 seats)

Lee Harcourt-Thomas

Steven Houtman

Darla Pawson

Milton Township

Supervisor

Lon Bargy

Mark White

Star Township

Treasurer

Becky Beagle

Tammi Fuller

Torch Lake Township

Supervisor

Robert Cook

Tom Stillings

Clerk

Marina Friend

Kathy Windiate

Trustee (2 seats)

Alan A. Martel

Jason M. Merchant

William T. Petersen

Antrim County voters also will decide on a long list of tax renewal requests between countywide proposals and township questions.

Antrim County

Conservation District operational millage renewal at .10 mills for four years, 2021 through 2024, with an estimated $201,239 to be collected in the first year, if approved by voters.

Commission on Aging operational millage renewal at .40 mills for four years, 2021 through 2024, with an estimated $804,956 to be collected in the first year, if approved by voters.

Recycling program operational millage renewal at .25 mills for four years, from 2021 through 2024, with an estimated $503,098 to be collected in the first year, if approved by voters.

Separate tax limitations renewal for four years, from 2021 through 2024, for the county, townships and intermediate school districts, limiting the aggregate to not exceed 6.67 mills, divided at 5.4 mills for the county, 1 mill for townships and .27 mills for intermediate school districts.

Voters in Banks, Echo and Jordan townships will decide on a pair of millage renewal proposals for the Jordan Valley Emergency Medical Service Authority:

Operational millage renewal at .5 mills for four years, from 2020 through 2023, with an estimated $161,571 to be collected in the first year, if approved by voters.

Emergency vehicle purchase millage renewal at .25 mills for four years, from 2020 to 2023, with an estimated $80,785 in the first year, if approved by voters.

Banks Township

Road millage renewal at 1 mill for four years, from 2020 through 2023, with an estimated $102,207 to be collected in the first year, if voters approve.

Chestonia Township

Road millage renewal at 2 mills for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to replace a levy that expired in December 2019. The tax would collect an estimated $38,460 in the first year, if approved by voters.

Library levy proposal for .5 mills for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to provide funds to operate the township library. The millage would generate an estimated $9,615 in its first year, if approved by voters.

Fire protection millage renewal at 2 mills for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to replace a levy that expired in December 2019. The tax would raise an estimated $38,460 in the first year, if voters approve.

Custer Township

Road millage renewal at 1 mill for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to replace a levy expired in December 2019. The millage would generate an estimated $95,708 in the first year, if approved by voters.

Trash millage renewal for 1.9 mills for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to replace a levy expired in December 2019. The millage would generate an estimated $181,845 in the first year, if approved by voters.

Echo Township

Fire and ambulance protection millage renewal for .5 mills for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to allow the township to renew the existing 0.4994 mills and restore the .0006 mills previously rolled back by the Headlee Amendment. The tax would generate an estimated $17,889 in the first year, if approved by voters.

Road millage renewal at 1 mill for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to allow the township to renew the existing .9988 mills and restore the .0012 mills previously rolled back by the Headlee Amendment. The tax is expected to collect $35,779 in the first year, if approved by voters.

Forest Home Township

Road millage renewal at 1 mill for four years, from 2021 through 2024, to allow the existing .9857 mills to be renewed to the full 1 mill. The tax would raise an estimated $230,800 in the first year, if voters approve.

Helena Township

Road millage renewal at 0.75 mills for 10 years, from 2021 through 2030, and generating an estimated $103,525 in the first year, if approved by voters.

Warner Township

Elmira-Warner Fire Authority millage renewal at 1 mill for four years, from 2020 through 2024, to purchase equipment and operate fire and rescue services and replace a now-expired levy. The tax would generate an estimated $175,832 in the first year, if approved by voters.