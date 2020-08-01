BELLAIRE — Antrim County voters face a long ballot filled with contested Republican races and multiple tax requests.
At least three Antrim County Commission seats will be challenged in Tuesday’s GOP primary, while voters also will decide on a smattering of contested GOP township races across the county.
County Commission
District No. 1 (Banks Township)
- Brian H. Vey
- Jarris Rubingh
District No. 4 (Elk Rapids Township)
- Ed Boettcher, incumbent
- Vincent Cooper
District No. 6 (Custer, Forest Home, Helena townships)
- Brenda Ricksgers, incumbent
- Gary A. Lockwood
- Ronald J. Barwick
A number of Antrim County townships also have contested races for elected posts, all on the Republican side of the ballot.
Banks Township
Supervisor
- Alex Busman
- Matt Heeres
Clerk
- Julie Chellis
- Donna L. Heeres
Central Lake Township
Supervisor
- Stanley A. Bean
- Larry Germain
- Robert Wilson
Trustee (2 seats)
- Bill Bailey
- Patrick Hanlon
- Pat Marshall
Chestonia Township
Supervisor
- Gerald Boone Averill
- Wally Shattuck
Trustee (2 seats)
- Nathan Bootz
- Wendy Hummel
- Nicholas P. Kier
Forest Home Township
Treasurer
- Linda Dinger-Hoogerhyde
- Theresa Kent
Helena Township
Supervisor
- Butch Peeples
- Rick Teague
Jordan Township
Supervisor
- Timothy D. Morris
- Philip J. Nemecek
Treasurer
- Jessica Morris
- Patricia Nemecek
Trustee (2 seats)
- Lee Harcourt-Thomas
- Steven Houtman
- Darla Pawson
Milton Township
Supervisor
- Lon Bargy
- Mark White
Star Township
Treasurer
- Becky Beagle
- Tammi Fuller
Torch Lake Township
Supervisor
- Robert Cook
- Tom Stillings
Clerk
- Marina Friend
- Kathy Windiate
Trustee (2 seats)
- Alan A. Martel
- Jason M. Merchant
- William T. Petersen
Antrim County voters also will decide on a long list of tax renewal requests between countywide proposals and township questions.
Antrim County
- Conservation District operational millage renewal at .10 mills for four years, 2021 through 2024, with an estimated $201,239 to be collected in the first year, if approved by voters.
- Commission on Aging operational millage renewal at .40 mills for four years, 2021 through 2024, with an estimated $804,956 to be collected in the first year, if approved by voters.
- Recycling program operational millage renewal at .25 mills for four years, from 2021 through 2024, with an estimated $503,098 to be collected in the first year, if approved by voters.
- Separate tax limitations renewal for four years, from 2021 through 2024, for the county, townships and intermediate school districts, limiting the aggregate to not exceed 6.67 mills, divided at 5.4 mills for the county, 1 mill for townships and .27 mills for intermediate school districts.
Voters in Banks, Echo and Jordan townships will decide on a pair of millage renewal proposals for the Jordan Valley Emergency Medical Service Authority:
- Operational millage renewal at .5 mills for four years, from 2020 through 2023, with an estimated $161,571 to be collected in the first year, if approved by voters.
- Emergency vehicle purchase millage renewal at .25 mills for four years, from 2020 to 2023, with an estimated $80,785 in the first year, if approved by voters.
Banks Township
- Road millage renewal at 1 mill for four years, from 2020 through 2023, with an estimated $102,207 to be collected in the first year, if voters approve.
Chestonia Township
- Road millage renewal at 2 mills for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to replace a levy that expired in December 2019. The tax would collect an estimated $38,460 in the first year, if approved by voters.
- Library levy proposal for .5 mills for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to provide funds to operate the township library. The millage would generate an estimated $9,615 in its first year, if approved by voters.
- Fire protection millage renewal at 2 mills for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to replace a levy that expired in December 2019. The tax would raise an estimated $38,460 in the first year, if voters approve.
Custer Township
- Road millage renewal at 1 mill for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to replace a levy expired in December 2019. The millage would generate an estimated $95,708 in the first year, if approved by voters.
- Trash millage renewal for 1.9 mills for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to replace a levy expired in December 2019. The millage would generate an estimated $181,845 in the first year, if approved by voters.
Echo Township
- Fire and ambulance protection millage renewal for .5 mills for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to allow the township to renew the existing 0.4994 mills and restore the .0006 mills previously rolled back by the Headlee Amendment. The tax would generate an estimated $17,889 in the first year, if approved by voters.
- Road millage renewal at 1 mill for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to allow the township to renew the existing .9988 mills and restore the .0012 mills previously rolled back by the Headlee Amendment. The tax is expected to collect $35,779 in the first year, if approved by voters.
Forest Home Township
- Road millage renewal at 1 mill for four years, from 2021 through 2024, to allow the existing .9857 mills to be renewed to the full 1 mill. The tax would raise an estimated $230,800 in the first year, if voters approve.
Helena Township
- Road millage renewal at 0.75 mills for 10 years, from 2021 through 2030, and generating an estimated $103,525 in the first year, if approved by voters.
Warner Township
Elmira-Warner Fire Authority millage renewal at 1 mill for four years, from 2020 through 2024, to purchase equipment and operate fire and rescue services and replace a now-expired levy. The tax would generate an estimated $175,832 in the first year, if approved by voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.