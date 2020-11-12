BELLAIRE — An Antrim County Jail corrections officer has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first jail staffer to do so, according to Sheriff Dan Bean.
The officer, who was at home when she got sick, began having symptoms late Sunday, Bean said.
The officer did not work on Monday and came in for a test Tuesday morning, Bean said. She was tested outside by the jail nurse, he said, as all jail employees have the option to do. Positive results came back from the Antrim County Health Department later that same day, he said.
The officer will quarantine at home for 14 days.
All employees who were in direct contact with the officer have been tested, with close contacts asked to quarantine. Others have been tested as they have come back to work, Bean said.
All of the inmates were given the option to be tested, though not all have been tested, Bean said, adding that they can't be forced to take a test.
"Some have taken it, some have not yet," he said. "We make the offer — they can refuse it if they want to."
All employees and inmates are being monitored for symptoms, Bean said.
The jail and sheriff's facilities have been deep cleaned and disinfected to minimize any possible exposure, Bean said. All employees are following COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently, he said.
“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to mitigating COVID-19 exposure,” Bean said. “We will continue to serve and protect the public through this and all public emergencies.”
