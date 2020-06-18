TRAVERSE CITY — Sixty people watched a county board meeting livestream Wednesday, where an overwhelming majority of the three-dozen public commenters said they supported reforms of local law enforcement.
Of those who spoke in favor of the 10 reforms demanded by an anti-racism community group, none said they wanted to defund the police.
“I’m calling in today to express my support for police reform,” said Leif Kolt, a Grand Traverse County resident. “Every bullet point on their list is sensible and, in my opinion, within reach.”
“This isn’t about defunding police as some might have you believe,” he added. “This isn’t about a thin blue line or red and blue parties. These demands come straight from our neighbors. These reforms come from taxpayers of Grand Traverse County and no one else.”
Public comment lasted for 75 minutes and included statements by educators, religious leaders, therapists, young parents, retirees, attorneys, tech workers and candidates for a seat on the county board.
The issue of police reforms, including mandatory body cams for road patrol officers, a no-profiling policy and anti-bias training was put on the agenda for discussion by Commissioner Betsy Coffia.
“I think a really strong message was sent today,” Coffia said, following the board meeting. “The commenters showed a lot of support for what is being asked by our neighbors who are black, indigenous and people of color.”
Five members of the Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task Force presented their 10 demands, expressing support for Sheriff Thomas Bensley’s willingness to speak at a recent rally held at the Open Space and his acceptance of an invitation to meet privately with the group.
They also said reforms of his department were needed.
“I’m a Grand Traverse County taxpayer, I own two businesses here, I helped organize the rally and helped create the task force,” said Courtney Wiggins. “Racism is sneaky and it is past time to call it out. We want to educate, elevate and engage with our community.”
The members of the task force who spoke as part of their presentation to the county board were Wiggins, Marshall Collins, Tya Harrison, Breana Demaray and Holly T. Bird.
Some who spoke self-identified as people of color or as indigenous, and said they had experienced or witnessed racism in the community and had been racially profiled, though did not specify this was done by law enforcement.
The reforms, organizers said, were being offered to improve community safety.
“I have encountered racism and I have encountered what I thought was racial profiling on numerous occasions,” said Collins. “I am here for my kids. I am here for my community.”
“I’m here because as an indigenous person I have directly seen and observed racism in our justice system,” said Bird, an attorney and tribal court judge. “These reforms are seeking to alleviate that.”
Bird said that while the Traverse City Police Department has a no-profiling policy, the county does not, a fact later confirmed in a telephone call with Bensley.
Public comment was interrupted 41 minutes into the meeting when Sheriff Bensley’s microphone was inadvertently unmuted and he could be heard laughing after repeating disturbing statistics stated by a previous commenter.
The commenter, Matt Schoech of Traverse City, said he was against the task force’s proposed reforms, that the death of George Floyd was “an outlier and not typical of police and their interactions with black Americans.”
Schoech then stated 7,000 black men were killed in black communities by other black men and that Planned Parenthood abortion clinics in inner cities kill more black people than crime.
Bensley said when his mic was unmuted, he was repeating part of the comment not because he agreed with it, or found it humorous, but rather just the opposite.
“I was laughing at the commenter, as in, ‘C’mon here. You’re stirring the pot.’ Those comments had nothing to do with what the subject was. I was not laughing at the (7,000) figure, which is a tragedy.”
A Zoom interview with some members of the task force Wednesday evening confirmed the sheriff’s hot mic was not well received.
“We have people who are dying of racism, we have people who can’t feed their families because of racism, we have people afraid to walk down the street because of racism and I don’t find that funny,” Bird said.
Wiggins said she was still mulling the incident but that it did not sit well with her.
No action was taken by the board and no questions were asked of the task force by commissioners.
“Silence sometimes speaks volumes,” Demaray said.
Chairman Rob Hentschel said in a telephone interview following the meeting that policies and expenditures for the sheriff’s office are generally the domain of the sheriff and not the board.
Expenditures above a certain amount, such as for body or dashboard cameras, do require approval from the county administrator or the board.
Coffia said she is open to a discussion on funding the purchase of body and/or dashboard cams for officers and to listening to any concerns raised by the task force.
“We’re in a moment in history where we really need to pause and listen,” she said. “I’m glad we gave our community members the space and time to bring us their concerns.”
The sheriff and the task force met privately for two hours immediately following the board meeting.
A gathering task force members described as not ideal and Bensley described as focused, with “a couple bumpy spots.”
“It lasted a couple hours, it was a first meeting and I think the majority of the meeting dealt with the group explaining the problems they have in the community, not necessarily with our office,” Bensley said.
In the Zoom interview Bird said the sheriff shouldn’t rest easy, just because no one had logged any complaints.
“If you’ve been a victim, no person is going to want to go to law enforcement to report on someone from their team,” she said.
Bensley said he is not opposed to body and/or dash cams for road patrol officers and plans to research the cost of such equipment and the cost to store the data they generate.
Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said she supports body and dash cams in theory.
“In an ideal world they’re very helpful, and the amount of money to have body cams and dash cams that work and comply with discovery rules is astronomical,” she said.
The task force announced an anonymous donor had pledged $25,000 toward the purchase of such equipment by the sheriff’s department.
A second meeting between the task force and the sheriff is planned for next week, Bensley said, though a date has not yet been set.
During the Zoom interview, all four task force members interviewed expressed gratitude for the number of commenters who spoke in support of ending racism in northern Michigan.
“I’m proud to say I love the place I live,” said Collins. “I was a little anxious about the calls today and what people would say. They were standing up and saying the right thing. It was beautiful. And, we still have to address the problems we do have.”
